Jada Pinkett-Smith Just Unveiled Her New Skincare Brand, Hey Humans

Hey Humans

After conquering every other industry there is, Jada Pinkett-Smith has just ventured into the beauty space with the launch of her personal care brand Hey Humans. Creative directing and co-founding the eco-conscious collection, Hey Humans was born from Pinkett-Smith and her family’s mission to better the environment. “As a lot of you may already know … self care is a major passion of mine,” the mother, actress, musician and activist wrote on Instagram when revealing the launch.

Completely packaged in aluminum and paper for 100% recyclability, every Hey Humans formula is naturally-derived, high performance, and gender-neutral. In addition, all manufacturing takes place in the USA. The initial rollout is comprised of the: Naturally Derived Deodorant, Naturally Derived Body Wash, Naturally Derived Body Lotion, and Naturally Derived Tootpastes, all priced under $6, making them affordable to anyone.

Courtesy of Hey Humans

Hey Humans officially launches today nationwide exclusively at Target and Target.com, and trust us, it’s 100% worth adding to your beauty stash.