Jackie Aina Will Produce More Than YouTube Videos This Fall, A Documentary Is On The Way

Photo: Getty

If you ever wondered what it’s like to be a popular Black beauty influencer, you’re about to find out. A feature-length documentary entitled Social Beauty is in the works, and the film will document the lives of six Black women turned internet-beauty-sensations who are changing the mainstream beauty industry “one makeup tutorial at a time.”

The upcoming feature will be directed and produced by a team of Black creatives including Andrea Lewis, Kwanza Nicole Gooden, CJ Faison Takara Joseph, and executive produced by beauty influencer Jackie Aina.

Aina, 33, will also star in the film alongside Cydnee Black, Alissa Ashley, Whitney White, Shalom Blac, and Nyma Tang.

“I’m so excited to be a part of something that shows our impact as black women in beauty,” Aina said in a statement. “I hope through this project people will see that so many of us are passionate, multifaceted, and more than what you see outwardly. It is an honor being a part of a community that encourages so many of us to believe in ourselves and to look and feel beautiful even when often times the media encourages otherwise.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Social Beauty will give viewers an exclusive look at the popular influencer’s lives and reveal how they turned a hobby into successful careers.

It has been reported that the documentary will also feature conversations with beauty experts to examine the impact influencers have had on changing the industry’s perception of beauty.

Filming for the documentary will begin this fall.