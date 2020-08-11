Jackie Aina’s New Lifestyle Brand FORVR Mood Is What Self-Care Dreams Are Made Of

Photo: Courtesy of FORVR Mood

If there’s one thing we know about Jackie Aina, it’s that the beauty influencer and activist is for the culture. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that her new lifestyle brand FORVR Mood offers fragrant candles with clever names like “Cuffing Season” and silk headbands to help “secure your edges.”

“You’re going to know that there’s a Black person behind this brand,” Aina tells me over the phone. “And I think right now more than ever, people want to be able to support Black businesses.” And the social media star has her fans’ full-on support.

The candle collection from FORVR Mood, which she describes as “boujee, yet approachable,” sold out within hours of launching on Monday.

But latecomers can still grab a silk pillowcase ($49) or headband ($29) from the lifestyle brand, which features everything the 33-year-old loves, and things she says will make life easier–like the luxe hair accessories.

“The silk headbands and pillowcases are special to me because one, as a curly girl, they’re good for the skin and hair,” says Aina. “I use a lot of headbands when doing a skin care routine to keep the hair out of my face. They’re also cute to wear.”

As for what’s next from the brand, Aina says she currently working on skincare/self-care hybrids. And, considering that we’re in the middle of a pandemic and battling it out with maskne, the timing couldn’t be better.

“It not going to be full-on skin care, but we’re working on it,” says Aina, along with expanding the brand’s team which technically consists of herself and her fiancé. “He does a lot of the work behind the scenes. I don’t think I could have done this without him.”

As for the candles, there is no word yet on the restock date. For updates, follow the brand on Instagram at @forvrmood.