The Beauty And Wellness Items On Jackie Aina’s Christmas List

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

With just a few days until Christmas, you’ve likely been filling up your Amazon cart with last minute gifts. This likely includes trying to find options for the beauty aficionados in your life. But don’t stress! Beauty expert, Jackie Aina shared her favorite beauty and wellness products to shop for this holiday season.

“We consume so much content and inspiration,” she says. “I’ve learned as an adult not to internalize everything I see and choose what I want to be inspired by.” With social media often telling us what and who we should look like, “I think self-care,” especially during the busy rush of the holidays, “is anything that allows you to momentarily put yourself first,” she continues. This season, Aina finds a necessary balance between self-care, her career, and waiting until the last minute to buy gifts from Amazon.

“To combat any holiday stress, I’ll definitely be pulling my hair back in a Denfany Spa Headband and using my Beats Studio Pro while I clean or do my skincare,” she says, complete with a gua sha, cold plunge and sheet mask. Between holiday shopping and dinner hosting, Aina fits in a quick workout and throws on her New Balance Women’s 608 V5 Cross Trainers and CRZ YOGA Leggings before using the Niceday Steppers right in her living room. For the days she can’t get off of the couch, she reaches for her VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer and Tuddrom Faux Fur Throw.

As for her top beauty picks, “the NYX Butter Gloss is always on my list,” she says, never leaving the house without a tube in her bag. But not without the viral COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence and 92% Moisturizer to hydrate her skin before facing the cold.

For more inspiration, shop Jackie Aina’s full holiday gift list on Amazon.