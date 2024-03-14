In The Chair With: Tai Simon

courtesy of Tai Simon

“In The Chair” spotlights the incredible hairstylists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal hair and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top hair care tips.

“At a young age I knew I wanted to be one of the top hairstylists in the world,” hair stylist Tai Simon tells ESSENCE. Like many others, Simon first began her career as a “kitchen beautician” inviting clients to the dining room table for a must-have makeover. However, despite her success with eventual clients like Beyoncé and Cardi B, her expertise in hair was never rooted in the beauty industry at all.

“Hair hasn’t always been my sole passion, fashion is,” Simon says. “I wanted to be a hairstylist and a fashion designer so I went to school for both.” She attended Baltimore School of Hair Design in her hometown, before majoring in fashion design at Columbia College in Chicago to follow both of her dreams simultaneously. Since then, she’s been our favorite celebrities go-to, including for Zendaya and her fashion stylist Law Roach, leaning into the synergistic blend between both industries.

Now living in Los Angeles, Simon is signed to The Only Agency and founded her own lace care system TLC with Taije giving long-lasting power to natural, relaxed and wig lovers alike. With over 10 years as a licensed cosmetologist, “I love to make my clients look and feel amazing, seeing how they light up once I’m done with their hair,” she says. “There isn’t a better feeling in the world.”

Her current favorite products

“I’m really in love with the whole K18 system and the whole wella Ultimate Repair system. For styling purposes I love Kenra’s, it’s a 10, ebin and Schwarzkopf.”

Her top hair health tip

“My tip is to find a hair care system that works best for your hair type and stick to it, most people forget that most of the work in keeping your hair healthy is at home.”

A hair myth he wants to debunk

“I would like to Debunk the theory that Ethnic hair can’t be used with some of the bigger & high-end hair care brands. Black women often feel as if some brands are not suited for our care. Oftentimes thinking that because they have textured hair that products won’t work but it’s simply untrue. Hair is hair, the key is just finding what’s best for your personal hair chemistry.”

What she’s learned from her clients

“I don’t really have a favorite hairstyle to do because I love all styles and the ability to be versatile with hair.”

How she uplifts her clients

“I also speak life into my clients, you never know what people are going through. I totally feel like being a stylist is like being a healer, I truly am intentional about speaking life into my clients. My personality is very big and I have a positive outlook on life so I give that energy to my clients, also I would like to think of myself as super funny so they get a good stand up session while in my chair. I love each and everyone of my clients and truly try my best to live up to my name.”