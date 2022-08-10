TODAY Digital Cover star Issa Rae sat down alongside her sister-in-law, Hannah Diop, on Shop TODAY with Jill Martin to discuss their new venture, Sienna Naturals.

According to the website, Sienna Naturals is all about clean care innovation for textured hair. “By reimagining what textured haircare looks like with YOU at the center, we have created a new approach to clean chemistry,” says CEO and Founder, Hannah Diop. “Our products repair hair health, starting at the root. We go further to dermatologist-test our formulas to ensure our products are safe and non-irritating. This is our clean technology promise to you, our community.”

Kicking off the new season, Martin talks to the actress and producer about her amazing career, new venture, Sienna Naturals, and more!

The full episode will air on TODAY.com on Thursday, 8/11.