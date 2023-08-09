Isamaya Beauty’s New Industrial 2.0 Collection

Image courtesy of Isamaya Beauty

Isamaya Ffrench, Founder of Isamaya Beauty, revamped the Industrial Collection with a new eye shadow palette, the Industrial Color Pigments 2.0. The eye shadow is a 14-shade palette full of brushed silver and glittering ore. Isamaya reimagines the Industrial Color palette as being “lighter and a bit more colorful” in comparison to the original’s grunge aesthetic, with metal glint and diesel fume. The 2.0 examines a more metallic, transparent world, Isamaya said in a press release.

The new eyeshadow features richly-pigmented, iridescent shades from velvet metallics to crystalline pearl. In stark contrast to the original palette, the 2.0 is a complete make-over. Shimmering pastels are pigmented from the shades of Earth’s metals; the slow patina of aging copper and the delicate gleam of alloyed steel.



“The BDSM subculture I explored for this theme is so rich culturally and aesthetically, I felt it was a missed opportunity to keep Industrial where we left it with the first collection,” Ffrench told Dazed. “I wanted to find a negative to it, something lighter and a bit more colorful, which is why we veered towards a metallic, transparent world.”

The Industrial 2.0 Collection introduces new shades, Metal and Rust, which accompany the original LipLacq Black Veil shade. Nonetheless, the revised iterations, LipLacq 2.0, are crafted with a glistening, moist glaze texture instead of a tinted glassy sheen. Similar to the initial version, LipLacq 2.0 is enriched with Triple Moisture Restore Tech, incorporating three variations of Hyaluronic Acid to enhance lip plumpness. Fruit extracts and oils considered both LipLacq collections a “Botanical Lip Puffer” cocktail with a vinyl-like finish.

Isamaya Ffrench updated her original Industrial collection with Industrial 2.0. However, the latest collection included only two LipLacq serums and one Color Pigments palette. Other products, like the Rubberlash, a latex lift mascara and BrowLacq, can be used to lift and laminate your pigmented look. From brushed silver to glittering ore, Isamaya Beauty’s Industry Color Pigments 2.0 is a palette for the lighter version of you.

The Industrial 2.0 collection is available now at Isamaya.com.