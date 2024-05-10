In The Chair With: Susy Oludele

courtesy of Susy Oludele

“I used to braid my Barbie doll’s hair, create styles, add beads, and experiment with different looks,” Susy Oludele says. Now known for her work on the likes of Beyoncé, Zoë Kravitz, Solange, Megan The Stallion, and more, Oludele credits her Nigerian background for her approach to hair styling. “I was inspired by my mom. I draw inspiration from my roots and Yoruba culture,” she says. “I love the braids, beads, locs, and the intricate lines in parting.”

All it took was getting let go from a home attendant job to pursue her hairstylist dreams. She watched her colleague, Kathy Clarke, create hairstyles that she “fell so in love with and never looked back.”

After graduating from YouTube University, the self-taught hair expert attended Ferrara Cosmetology Beauty School. Later, she rented a chair for three years at a salon before opening her own, Hair By Susy, in the heart of Flatbush, then opening a second location in Los Angeles.

Engaging with her clients is what keeps her going. “They bring diverse experiences, perspectives, and life lessons. Additionally, many mention that they learn from me too,” Oludele says. “The process of getting your hair done is not just about aesthetics; it’s a spiritual and transformative experience. The added bonus is leaving the salon looking great.”

Below, she opens up about her favorite products, hair care tips, and more.

Her hair journey

I grew up with natural hair then I decided to get a relaxer when I was 17 years old. I couldn’t keep up with it so my mom took me to the barbershop to give me a big chop. Ever since then, I’ve been natural.

Her favorite products

We use the HBS Ouee Hair Oil, which is beneficial for scalp moisture, flakiness, and dryness. It contains only pure essential oils. For the edges, we rely on Hairbysusy Edge Control, one of our top sellers, which lasts 24 hours without causing flakiness.

Her favorite hairstyles to do

I love doing creative hairstyles like braids, beads, and loc styles because you get to transform hair into art. It is always so inspiring to see and to create.

Her top hair health tip

Always moisturize your hair, wash it at least once a week or every two weeks, sleep with a bonnet at night, and show your hair some love to watch it grow.

A hair myth she’d like to debunk

I’d like to debunk the idea that Black girls don’t have long hair. It’s not true. We were created to have long and healthy hair.

What she’s learned from her clients

I’ve learned that regardless of where you are in life, the situation can always improve. I’ve witnessed some of my clients transition from students to entrepreneurs, and even become doctors and lawyers.

How she uplifts her clients

I remind them that they were created for a purpose, and it’s their responsibility to tap into their destiny. Regardless of the hairstyle we create for you, never forget that beauty comes from within.