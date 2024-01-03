In The Chair With: Dhairius Thomas

courtesy of Dhairius Thomas

Dhairius Thomas is likely the mastermind behind your favorite celebrities’ hair looks. Picture Serena Williams’ sleek, curly ponytail on the cover of TIME, or Winnie Harlow’s honey-blonde waves on her ELLE Canada cover. And of course, one can’t fail to mention the incredible looks he put together for Doechii during Doja Cat’s Scarlet Tour and a handful of Victoria Monét’s stunning, blonde wigs.

His fascination for hair began at the age of 12. “I would watch my cousin style hair from home. “A ‘kitchen beautician,’ some would call it,” he says. He would try to imitate the styles she’d create on her clients on his own dolls. “I remember witnessing how much confidence hair could give to a person,” Thomas adds, reflecting on how this realization solidified his career path. He went on to work as an assistant in a natural hair salon for three years in New York, before he began assisting Yusef Williams during fashion week. His first big project was styling Jazmine Sullivan’s hair on the cover of ESSENCE.

These days, when he’s not styling Hollywood’s biggest names, he can also be found working as a celebrity brand ambassador for haircare brand Dark & Lovely. And up next, be on the lookout for Thomas’ very own wig collection – launching this month.

His current favorite products:

“I love using k18 to reset any texture of hair. In terms of color, I love having Dark & Lovely’s Fade Resist hair color in my kit for an instant hair change for a client. Color Wow Dream Coat Extra Strength is also a must before starting any blow dry combined with Cash In Repair Serum from IGK.”

His favorite hairstyles:

“I love prioritizing the health of my client’s hair and the style comes second. I love adding extensions that are versatile and most importantly undetectable.”

His top tip for healthy hair:

“Trim your Split Ends!”

A hair myth he wants to debunk:

“A hair myth that I’d like to debunk is wearing wigs constantly is a protective style. It is important to let the scalp breathe and to not constantly apply glue in the same place over a period.”

What he’s learned from his clients:

“What moves me most about my clients is that we all have the same 24 hours, and they’ve inspired me to work and dream harder because it’s all possible.”

How he uplifts his clients:

“I tell them the truth! Most times celebrities are told what they want to hear but I’d like to give my honest opinion when asked. I do feel like being a hairstylist is like being a therapist in many ways. When I was in the salon, I’d have all the time to pour into my clients but since I’m working at a high level and quick speed, I must communicate through my work. Making them feel better than they did before sitting in the chair.”