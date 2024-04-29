ICYMI: Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Celebrities turned into framable portraits over the weekend, posing as dolls well within their right. Without a strand out of place, we saw dagger-straight middle parts, precisely stenciled eyebrows, and ridiculously straight lashes. High glam makeup and light neutral lips were drawn in by their smize, while French tips confirmed that this weekend was all about reinforcing the classic standard.

Setting the tone, Chloe Bailey posed in a ‘WET’ bodysuit– although her bone-straight jet black hairstyle brought all the heat. Like Monica, who hand-framed her reddish-brown bob, Chlöe’s middle part and “lace where?” installation made us forget she even had locs to begin with. Rihanna is never not a beauty icon, coloring her hair “golden hour” blonde (According to her makeup artist Priscilla Ono) to pair with her new sunset-ready Soft’lit Foundation.

Zendaya has been quite the talk lately, presenting yet another look: a natural curled bob with square French tips; a similar nail look seen on Keke Palmer and Latto. On the other hand, Lizzo sported playful butterfly hair clips on straight backs, clacking against her loud, bejeweled nails. Although the weekend’s nails were paired with either smoked out makeup or natural matte beats, Fantasia (in an orange stiletto set) joined both with her wet stage glam look– confirming her spot (and influence) at the Time 100 Gala.

In case you missed it, take a look back at the 9 celebrity beauty moments that took us through the weekend.