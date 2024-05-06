ICYMI: 13 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

@anokyai / Instagram

The weekend brought major glam moments, getting us excited for fashion’s biggest night of the year: The Met Gala. On the other hand, some celebs stuck to classics: neutral beats, blonde or black hair, and nude manis included.

To start the weekend off, Rihanna shocked Miami (before being spotted in New York) with a new pink hairstyle. Doechii cosigned the look, appearing in a hot pink asymmetrical bob of her own, instead of RiRi’s classic body waves. Meanwhile, Lizzo hinted at leaving her black gloves under the pillow for the “Met fairy”, which paired with a generous amount of blush, a cat eye, and extra-glazed lips. We also noticed Doja Cat arm-in-arm with Vetements designer Gurum Gvsalia, sporting Cartier diamonds to match her blonde ‘do and extremely long, natural-looking nails.

Then, Willow Smith showed off a round afro and grills at her Jimmy Fallon performance and Lupita N’yongo hit off a press tour for her new film A Quiet Place: Day One. She opted for muted purple eyeshadow with a thick cat eye. As for Beyoncé? She was still in her Americana mood with flagged French tips– ending the Pre-Met weekend with a red carpet red lip.

In case you missed it, take a look at 13 of our favorite celebrity beauty moments from the weekend.