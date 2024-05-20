ICYMI: 19 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

@keke / Instagram

This week, celebrities were heavy-handed with their beauty looks, digging up pigmented blush, layered eyeshadow and bouffant curls. Unsurprisingly, Uche Natori-type matte bases were in, resisting the season’s sweat-incuding weather with powder finishes. Then, lips maintained their extra-glazed appearance while nails were bright and bedazzled.

At the top of our feed, Naomi Campbell reappeared in her Chanel Fall 1996 gown for the 77th Cannes Film Festival. However, instead of her runway updo, her hairstylist opted for voluminous, brushed out curls (similar to model Aoki Lee Simmons). And speaking of texture, JT opted for medium-sized barrel curls, while Ice Spice rocked tight ginger coils. Braids had their moment as well. See: goddess braids on Isan Elba and Tyla, while Lizzo tied hers up in bantu knots.

By the end of the week, makeup looks turned heavy and matte. Tems, for example, pulled out a bright, powdered under eye with upwards blush. Justine Skye blended juicy reddish-pink blush into her creamy eyeshadow, defined by a dramatic, smoky wing; much like Willow Smith’s squared-off eyeliner for Thom Browne. Drawing even more attention to the eyes, Taraji P. Henson showed out in a Dior monogram look with blush-free cheeks and muted eyeshadow.

In case you missed it, below are 19 celebrity beauty moments you can’t miss from the week.