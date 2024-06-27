I Tried The Volcano Facial– Here's How It Went

Shutterstock / Krakenimages.com

No matter how great our skincare routine is, traveling can hinder our glow. The plane ride alone can cause our skin to become dry and irritable. Different climates can also affect the way our skin presents itself. This was my experience as I was traveling to Cayo Levantado, a wellness resort in the Dominican Republic.

After a six-hour travel day, my skin was desperate for tender love and care. My once perfectly supple skin was now dry and drained from the stress of going to a dream vacation destination. It was apparent that a spa day was more than needed for my physical and mental needs.

I arranged an all-natural volcano facial to bring my face back in alignment. This treatment is part of the hotel’s renewal package designed to renew the mind, body, and soul. Volcanic facials are famous for their impactful detoxifying impurities. An esthetician at the spa described the facial as, “all-natural and intended to bring the skin back to life! It is perfect for dull skin that needs to be lifted and renewed.”

Like the resort, the spa at Cayo Levantado is committed to using products sourced from natural resources. In collaboration with Ayuna, a clean beauty brand sharing the same mission, the spa ensures that all products used are clean, biomimetic green, and free from toxins. My esthetician started with a deep-cleaning cleanser, removing all the makeup and dirt from the day. This was followed by an exfoliation process, preparing my skin for the volcanic treatment.

“The volcano leaves produce minerals that serve to rejuvenate the skin while releasing any contaminants,” she explains. I could feel the coolness of the volcanic treatment as she applied it to my skin. The grainy volcanic leaves acted as a gentle source of exfoliation. As someone who struggles with sensitivity, I felt safe knowing that clean and natural-derived ingredients were renewing my distressed skin. She then calmed my puffiness caused by a tireless travel day with a facial massage. Her movements and the volcanic activities gave my skin the perfect combination of detoxification, restoration, and renewal.

After an hour of pure bliss, my skin was finally vacation-ready. The volcanic facial gave me a deep clean and radiance that can only be done with polished ingredients. In a world of toxic beauty standards and products, it feels good to experience a clean facial that enhances my natural beauty.