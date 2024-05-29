How To Improve Your Hormone Health

LaylaBird / Getty Images

From puberty to menstruation, pregnancy to menopause, our hormones are in a constant flux. “Hormones help regulate a wide variety of functions in our bodies, including metabolism, growth and development, mood, sleep, immune and reproductive processes,” RD, MS. PhD and VP of Scientific Affairs of HUM Nutrition Dr. Jennifer Martin-Biggers tells ESSENCE. However, if your hormones are imbalanced, you may notice irregularities in the very functions they’re meant to regulate.

Below, Martin-Biggers explains how hormones impact our body and what to do to improve health.

What are hormones?

For the body to function properly, its various parts and organs must communicate with each other to ensure that homeostasis is maintained, according to the NIH. Which is why “hormones are chemical messengers that are produced by our endocrine system,” Martin-Biggers says. Regulating functions including metabolism, mood, and reproduction, hormones are an essential function for our body to respond appropriately to our environment.

What are the signs of a hormonal imbalance?

“There are various signs of hormonal imbalances, including irregular menstrual cycles, unexplained weight gain or loss, changes in mood, persistent fatigue, sudden skin and hair changes, and sleep problems,” she says. For example, “hormonal fluctuations during menstrual cycles, pregnancy and menopause may exacerbate skin issues.”

During menstruation, hormonal acne can be caused by changes in androgen hormones. Meanwhile, “reduced estrogen levels during menopause contributes to drier, thinner skin and subsequently more wrinkles.” In between menstruation and menopause, hormonal changes during pregnancy can cause melasma (dark patches on the skin), while these imbalances can also lead to excessive hair growth or thinning.

How do you improve your hormone health?

“Managing stress, getting adequate sleep, eating a balanced diet and getting regular physical activity are all helpful for hormonal health,” she says. “[Consuming] nutrient-dense foods like vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats, and avoiding excess sugar help balance glucose levels and manage insulin levels.” In addition to diet, exercise, and sleep, using breathwork and meditation tools like the Open app can help you learn stress management techniques which help moderate elevated cortisol levels.

What type of supplements help support hormones?

Depending on your body and hormonal condition, supplements can help support full-body homeostasis. Martin-Biggers recommends ingredients like vitamin D to help support immune function and mood regulation, while Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish, flaxseed and walnuts to help support hormone production.

“Chasteberry has a long history of use to help manage PMS related hormone imbalances and has been shown in clinical studies to reduce subsequent problems with hormonal acne,” she says, including supplements like HUM’s Hormone Balance, Moon Juice’s Shatavari, and Nutrafol’s Hormone Support Duo. “[Supplements] help to not only ease PMS symptoms but help maintain healthy hormonal balance.”