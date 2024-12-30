Why The Martini Makeup Trend Is Perfect For New Year's Eve

Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb

Going to a holiday party? Let your makeup be inspired by an olive-topped martini. “The viral dirty martini makeup look is inspired by the classic olive-colored cocktail,” makeup artist Briana Black tells ESSENCE. The green fruit, often rich and skewered, has been used as a savory garnish for cocktails since the 1880s. Popularized by old Hollywood films—from All About Eve to Goldfinger—“this rich and sultry makeup is perfect for events that call for bold, dramatic looks,” Black says.

Now, on the night of New Year’s Eve, intoxicate your eyeshadow and lipstick with the most classic food-coined trend. Below, Briana Black breaks down the martini makeup trend, how to achieve the look, and more.

What is martini makeup?

Food-related beauty trends—from 2023’s strawberry blush, 2024’s black cherry mani, to “mocha mousse” makeup in 2025—satiate (and stimulate) our hunger for beauty. As one the most intoxicating trends yet, “martini makeup features a smokey eye with blended olive tones and a pop of green,” Black says. A look she describes as “rich, sultry, and green”, the makeup draws parallels through their “green color palettes and a mix of smokey and shimmer textures.”

On what occasion should I wear martini makeup?

From cranberry makeup on Thanksgiving to a red lip on Christmas, martini makeup has an ideal occasion and “a cocktail party is first on the list,” she says. Although the look can be worn to a gala or special celebration, like a wedding or anniversary dinner, “it’s safe to say this is a nighttime look, so another place to wear it would be to a club or party.”

However, “green is also a festive color.” Just days after a tree-clad holiday, dressing up in extra-dirty (yet classic) makeup is the best look to ring in 2025. “The martini makeup look embodies refinement and subtle drama—sophisticated elegance with a touch of mystery, just like the cocktail itself.”

How can I achieve the look?

Prime and smoke the eyes

Apply eyeshadow primer or concealer on your eyelids as a base. Create a smokey eye with neutral shades like olive, taupe, or brown in the crease. Blend outward for depth and softness.

Add green accents

Use olive or brighter green shades on your lid, lower lash line, or crease to resemble the olive garnish in a martini. Adjust the intensity based on your preference.

Add metallic eyeshadow

Apply a metallic or shimmer green to the center of your lid with a flat brush for vibrancy. Blend it into the smokey shadow for a cohesive look.

Eyeliner

Create a soft, winged eyeliner with gel or liquid liner in black or dark brown. Line the waterline with a pencil for added drama or keep it subtle.

Blush placement

Use soft, neutral blush shades like peach or dusty rose on the apples of your cheeks, blending upwards for lift.

Complete the look with lips

Finish with a soft nude or dusty rose lip paired with a matching liner.

The best martini makeup products

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.