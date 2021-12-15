When it comes to gifting the skincare and makeup lover in your life during the holiday season, it goes without saying the motto is the more, the merrier. That said, beauty gift sets make for a sure fire way to surprise your loved ones with a gift they love, and save a little money, too.
Naturally, brands are one always one step ahead, and there’s no shortage of holiday gift sets rolling out this time of year, alongside the bundles many brands keep on hand year-round. With face masks, moisturizers and serums – or in the case of makeup bundles, a multitude of lipsticks or eyeshadow palettes – wrapped in one, you’ll be spared of decision fatigue (for once), and your lucky friend or family member will have products to test for months to come. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of best skincare and make up kits on the market. Trust us, these are five star gifts guaranteed.
01
KNC Beauty Mask & Chill
Including five of Kristen Noel’s cult favorite Korean beauty-inspired lip and eye masks each, as well as one of each of the brand’s three bio-cellulose Big Set face masks, this bundle may as well be a full spa day at home.
02
Yves Saint Laurent Travel Size Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick Trio
Nothing says beauty like an Yves Saint Laurent lipstick… or three.
03
Juvia’s Place Bronzed Eyeshadow Palette
Fans of a bronzy glow (a.k.a. everyone) will be head over heels for these two eyeshadow palettes, which happen to pair perfectly together.
04
Truly Beauty VIP Box
Few beauty gifts are as epic as this one. Knocking off $35 of product value for a steal of a deal, Truly Beauty’s VIP Box curates 11 of the brand’s best sellers for that skincare lover in your life – from a matcha scrub, to an anti-cellulite serum to the brand’s hair repair mask as a non-skincare bonus.
05
SKNMUSE The Duet Set
This ultimate combo of a body butter and body oil will become a mainstay in your loved one’s routine after this gifting.
06
DEZI Holiday Gift Box
With this set, newly-launched skincare line DEZI Skin combines mini versions of its vitamin c serum, overnight mask, and refreshing facial spray in one dreamy package.
07
The Beauty Chef Glow Deeper Holiday Kit
Give the gift of beauty from within with The Beauty Chef’s Glow and Deep Collagen powders. Your friends and family will appreciate you bringing them that much closer to hydrated and firm skin.
08
Byredo Travel Perfume Case Wooden Box
This isn’t just three 12mL vials of some of Byredo’s best selling scents (though that alone is an immediate winner) – snag them this time in a beyond giftable limited edition box with artisanal wood and color-filled accents.
09
The Things We Do Sensitive Kit
This bundle of The Things We Do’s face wash, retinol serum and hyaluronic gel face mask is like gifting your loved one an entire skincare routine at once. What’s better?
10
Plantkos Phyto Complete Hydration Bundle
This three-part hydration regime encompassing a Triple C serum, face lotion and essence works together, so why not gift it together?
