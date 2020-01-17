Of course if you’re the first lady of the United States you always step out looking your best. You also have the best hairstylists, makeup artists, nail techs, and wardrobe stylists at your disposal.
But it’s clear that some first ladies just naturally have a knack for style, and pull ahead of their counterparts when it comes to beauty looks that we want to mimic. And no first lady has had us in our feelings like Michelle Obama.
She is becoming the biggest fashion and beauty icon to ever live in the White House. Her signature style is clean skin with subtle makeup, and hair that’s always polished. She seems to love a side or middle part, and looks amazing whether her tresses are cascading into curls or cut into a chic bob or shag.
So on her 56th birthday we salute our Forever FLOTUS (again), with a few photos highlighting some of the times she made our hearts flutter. Here’s to another 56 years of her timeless beauty.
01
With full glam and sky-high lashes on her Becoming book tour.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
02
Stunning and unbothered on Instagram with daughters Malia (L) and Sasha (R).
Instagram/@michelleobama
03
Ahead of the trends in 2016, sporting a sleek and blunt bob and serious eyeliner.
Leigh Vogel/WireImage
04
Adding a small pop of color to her signature flawless skin and cascading curls.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
05
Giving us bangs and nude lipstick with a smoky eye.
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
06
Representing in her party's colors even down to the nails, and slaying it.
Gary Miller/Getty Images
07
Dripping in old Hollywood glam alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda at The National Portrait Gallery.
Instagram/@michelleobama
08
Sending the singers, rappers, and other celebrities into shock with her beautiful shag at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
09
Looking like the ultimate fashion and beauty icon on the The International Day Of The Girl.
Steven Ferdman/WireImage
10
Gracing Jimmy Fallon with her presence in a full curly bob.
Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
11
Keeping it subtle and beautiful with her classic curls and glossy lips.
Shannon Finney/Getty Images
12
Serving hair, eyes, and cheekbones with Robin Roberts.
Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
13
With beautiful natural curls encouraging the American people to vote.
Instagram/@michelleobama
14
Cheerful and happy in pink lips and bright cheekbones.
Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images
15
Exemplifying a beauty forever worthy of applause at the unveiling of her portrait.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images