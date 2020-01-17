Of course if you’re the first lady of the United States you always step out looking your best. You also have the best hairstylists, makeup artists, nail techs, and wardrobe stylists at your disposal.

But it’s clear that some first ladies just naturally have a knack for style, and pull ahead of their counterparts when it comes to beauty looks that we want to mimic. And no first lady has had us in our feelings like Michelle Obama.

She is becoming the biggest fashion and beauty icon to ever live in the White House. Her signature style is clean skin with subtle makeup, and hair that’s always polished. She seems to love a side or middle part, and looks amazing whether her tresses are cascading into curls or cut into a chic bob or shag.

So on her 56th birthday we salute our Forever FLOTUS (again), with a few photos highlighting some of the times she made our hearts flutter. Here’s to another 56 years of her timeless beauty.

01 Michelle Obama: A Timeless Beauty With full glam and sky-high lashes on her Becoming book tour. Paras Griffin/Getty Images 02 Michelle Obama: A Timeless Beauty Stunning and unbothered on Instagram with daughters Malia (L) and Sasha (R). Instagram/@michelleobama 03 Michelle Obama: A Timeless Beauty Ahead of the trends in 2016, sporting a sleek and blunt bob and serious eyeliner. Leigh Vogel/WireImage 04 Michelle Obama: A Timeless Beauty Adding a small pop of color to her signature flawless skin and cascading curls. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images 05 Michelle Obama: A Timeless Beauty Giving us bangs and nude lipstick with a smoky eye. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images 06 Michelle Obama: A Timeless Beauty Representing in her party's colors even down to the nails, and slaying it. Gary Miller/Getty Images 07 Michelle Obama: A Timeless Beauty Dripping in old Hollywood glam alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda at The National Portrait Gallery. Instagram/@michelleobama 08 Michelle Obama: A Timeless Beauty Sending the singers, rappers, and other celebrities into shock with her beautiful shag at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images 09 Michelle Obama: A Timeless Beauty Looking like the ultimate fashion and beauty icon on the The International Day Of The Girl. Steven Ferdman/WireImage 10 Michelle Obama: A Timeless Beauty Gracing Jimmy Fallon with her presence in a full curly bob. Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images 11 Michelle Obama: A Timeless Beauty Keeping it subtle and beautiful with her classic curls and glossy lips. Shannon Finney/Getty Images 12 Michelle Obama: A Timeless Beauty Serving hair, eyes, and cheekbones with Robin Roberts. Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images 13 Michelle Obama: A Timeless Beauty With beautiful natural curls encouraging the American people to vote. Instagram/@michelleobama 14 Michelle Obama: A Timeless Beauty Cheerful and happy in pink lips and bright cheekbones. Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images 15 Michelle Obama: A Timeless Beauty Exemplifying a beauty forever worthy of applause at the unveiling of her portrait. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

