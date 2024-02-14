With Gym Shark’s New Sweat Proof Headband, You No Longer Have To Choose Between Your Hair Or Working Out

We’ve all been there — skipping the gym for a few days (or even longer) because we’ve got a fresh blowout, sew-in or hair style. And don’t let there be an event on the horizon, it could take us out of the gym indefinitely. Unfortunately many of us worry about sweating our hair out, often at the expense of getting the exercise we should. A choice has to be made. And in many cases, Black women rule in favor of their hair over their health.

Well, it’s time to reconsider.

While Nicole Ari Parker’s Gym Wrap has forever reigned supreme, there’s a new girl on the market giving her a run for her money. Gymshark, the fitness community and apparel brand, recently released a Diffuse Sweat Headband, and has enlisted the support of media personality and hair brand owner, Whitney Adebayo.

“Working with Gymshark as they create an inclusive line of headbands has been an absolute dream come true,” she says. “As a Nigerian woman who has spent the entirety of my career in the hair industry, there is such a gap in the fitness market for people with textured hair. Being involved in this campaign with Gymshark has been an incredibly rewarding process that has allowed me to tap into my passion for hair and fitness. I’m excited for everyone to experience this amazing product for themselves, in and out of the gym.”

The band, which was designed specifically with Black folks in mind, is multi-wear, sleek and sweat-wicking giving you one less thing to think about and one more thing to focus on. The best part? It’s designed as a ‘one size fits all’ with stretch-to-fit material to accommodate various hairstyles including, wigs, box braids and more.

Priced at $22, the product will be exclusively available for purchase on February 15th at gymshark.com.

Gymshark’s Senior Designer of Headwear and Accessories, Nichola Harris explains, “We designed the headband to help break down the barriers that people with textured hair might have from working out, such as planning a gym schedule around hair wash days and hairstyles.”

She continues, “we wanted to ensure everyone, no matter their hair type, can train whenever they want and focus on their workout, without thinking about their hair. We used seamless fabric because of the incredible sweat wicking benefits, to ensure sweat is out of the face and hair stays put no matter how hard they’re training.”