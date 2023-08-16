Dermaplaning is a procedure that treats acne scars and micro-hair on the face. But what what exactly is dermaplaning? In essence, dermaplaning is a cosmetic technique, often employed to address acne scars, in which surface irregularities are carefully scraped away to achieve a smoother skin texture.

WebMD says that dermaplaning involves a process that exfoliates the skin, eliminating impurities and vellus hair, commonly referred to as “peach fuzz.” This exfoliating and hair removal procedure has the potential to diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation, leading to a more radiant and refined skin complexion.

Article continues after video.

The dermaplaning procedure might appear akin to shaving, making it challenging to distinguish between the tools and techniques. However, the distinction lies in the fact that shaving eliminates vellus hair or “peach fuzz” from the skin’s surface, whereas dermaplaning goes beyond by not only removing vellus hair, but also functioning as an exfoliating treatment for the outermost layer of the skin, known as the epidermis.

Dermaplaning elevates skincare to a higher level by addressing skin cells that have been harmed by environmental pollutants, irritants, and sun damage. While shaving serves its purpose, if you’re opting to skip a visit to your esthetician and are considering attempting dermaplaning in the comfort of your home, it’s crucial to know how.

You may have seen on TikTok a few tutorials on dermaplaning where at home they use more razor-like blades as opposed to surgical blades estheticians use.

Using a razor-like blade is a more safe option, especially for beginners planning to dermaplane at home. If you’ve never done dermaplaning before, it’s best to have the right tools. Here’s a guide to the best dermaplaning tools to use right at home.

The award-winning DermaFlash Luxe+ is a fan favorite of Lizzo’s makeup artist. With hair clinically proven to not grow back, the DermaFlash product can be recommended for all ages, skin types and tones. The anti-aging, exfoliation and peach fuzz removal set is available in 4 colors with a new microfine edge for maximum protection so even beginner dermaplaners can feel safe.

The Tweezerman Facial Razor is a top-rated razor on a budget. If you’re new to dermaplaning and want a cheap but high-quality option to get started, try Tweezerman. These razors offer easy removal of vallus hair and gentle exfoliation with a stainless steel design for easy handling.

As an MUA pro-tip for makeup application, dermaplaning is an industry go-to for smooth skin. Try Stacked Skincare’s award-winning dermaplaning tool developed by estheticians for at-home facial treatment use.

Before you use your new dermaplane tool, make sure you begin with clean, dry skin. Use your favorite cleanser and pull your hair back to prevent any disturbances to the at-home procedure. Do not forget to stretch your skin by section as you dermaplane and move in a downward motion at a 45 degree angle. Avoid irritated areas to prevent bleeding as dead skin cells and hair will accumulate as you go. And last but not least–always use a clean blade!