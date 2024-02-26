EXCLUSIVE: Get Ready With Jessica Williams For The Indie Spirit Awards

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for IMDb

Jessica Williams is a multi-talented individual who has succeeded in various fields such as comedy, acting, and podcast hosting. And, as of last night, she can add her Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the show Shrinking. To help her get camera-ready was makeup artist, Cherish Brooke Hill.

“Jessica wanted to keep it quite natural and clean; bringing out the colors in her dress in a very subtle way,” Hill tells ESSENCE. “The key technique I always prioritize is skin preparation. This approach ensures that the makeup application turns out flawless and enhances natural beauty.”

The makeup artist began by cleansing Williams’s skin using the Even Tone Cleansing Bar from Urban Skin Rx. Then, she used the Clear and Even Tone Clarifying Glycolic Pad to clarify her pores and prevent oiliness throughout the day. To ensure that her skin is in good condition before applying makeup, Hill used YouthHero AM/PM Serums and Vitaleyez Dark Circle Treatment for a smooth, awake look. Finally, Hill applied the Vitamin C + E Glowing Moisturizer, to sculpt Williams’s face and give her a lymphatic drainage massage.

To complement Williams’s twisted, behind-the-shoulder hair look by hair stylist Miles Jeffries, Hill used Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation and Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating + De-puffing Concealer to create a flawless base. She also added a peachy blush color to her cheeks using the Gucci Westman Bichette Blush Stick.

For the lips, Hill used the Makeup Forever Limitless Brown Liner and applied Hourglass Cosmetics Unlocked Soft Matte Lipstick in Tigerlilly on the center and Sparrow everywhere else. Additionally, she used the L’Oréal Voluminous Mascara in Carbon Black to give Williams’s eyelashes a voluminous look, which is her trusted “kit staple.”

And, for Hill, the joy of awards season doesn’t end at getting creative and painting Hollywood’s most beautiful faces; it’s also in the connections she gets to build, too. “I first met talented Jessica at Sundance in 2019, she instantly became one of my favorites to work with because she is incredibly beautiful, kind and so hilarious,” Hill says. “It’s always an honor to collaborate on their look with the talented artists on their teams and help them tell a story through their appearance.”