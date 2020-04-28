‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Star Angela Simmons Just Announced Some Big Beauty News

Photo: Getty

Self-isolating may put a damper on your social life, but it may also give you time to finish up big projects.

It appears ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ star, Angela Simmons is using the time to prepare for her next business venture.

The reality star is known for taking on enormous tasks like starting up a sneaker company and launching a fashion boutique. However, her latest endeavor may be the biggest one yet.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the serial entrepreneur announced that she’s been busy working on her new skin care line and she can’t wait to share it with fans.

The 32-year-old shared the news in the caption of a video that shows off her bare face and fresh skin. “Beyond excited about my new skin care line dropping… I’ve been working in the lab,” Simmons shared.

And if we have to guess what’s included in the new collection, we’d say a face serum. Angela shared that she’s really into them and that she’s been testing them on her skin for a month.

There’s no word when the collection will drop, but we’re anxiously waiting.