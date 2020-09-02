Meet The 16 Companies Selected To Receive Glossier’s Black-Owned Beauty Business Grant

On Wednesday, Glossier announced the recipients of its $500K Grant Initiative For Black-Owned Beauty Businesses.
After amassing nearly 10,000 applicants, the company selected 16 businesses to receive advisory support and awards that range up to $50K.
The initiative was created in June amid Black Lives Matter protests to drive change within the beauty industry and to support the next generation of leading beauty companies.
And the grantees, which range from “a superfood-based beauty and wellness company to a soon-to-launch men’s hair care brand” have next.
Here are the Black-owned beauty brands you’re about to see everywhere.
And Glossier will continue to partner with the brands to amplify their stories.
01
Absolute Joi
This clean skin care line developed by Dr. Anne Beal, focuses on simple and effective skin care solutions for melanin-rich skin.
02
Alodia Hair Care
Inspired by her personal experience with unnatural and toxic hair care products, Dr. Isfahan Chambers-Harris created Alodia Hair Care, a line of clean products that address scalp and hair issues.
03
Golde
This Brooklyn bred beauty brand created d by Trinity Mouzon Wofford and Issey Kobori, offers a range of superfood enriched products to help you look and feel good.
04
Hanahana Beauty
Entrepreneur Abena Boamah-Acheampong, launched Hanahana Beauty, a clean Black women-centric skin care and wellness brand, with the intent to disrupt the global beauty industry.
05
Melanj Hair
After years of sharing their healthy hair routines on YouTube, sisters Nikki and Whitney launched Melanj, a textured hair extensions company that offers clip-in human hair extension designed to blend in seamlessly with natural hair.
06
epi.logic
07
Brown Girl Jane
08
Flaunt Body
09
kanti.
10
Luna Magic
11
Redoux
12
Deon Libra
13
Eadem
14
Pound Cake
15
Wavy Blue
16
The Most