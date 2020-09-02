Meet The 16 Companies Selected To Receive Glossier’s Black-Owned Beauty Business Grant

Photo: Courtesy of Glossier

On Wednesday, Glossier announced the recipients of its $500K Grant Initiative For Black-Owned Beauty Businesses.

After amassing nearly 10,000 applicants, the company selected 16 businesses to receive advisory support and awards that range up to $50K.

The initiative was created in June amid Black Lives Matter protests to drive change within the beauty industry and to support the next generation of leading beauty companies.

And the grantees, which range from “a superfood-based beauty and wellness company to a soon-to-launch men’s hair care brand” have next.

Here are the Black-owned beauty brands you’re about to see everywhere.

And Glossier will continue to partner with the brands to amplify their stories.