Meet The 16 Companies Selected To Receive Glossier’s Black-Owned Beauty Business Grant
Photo: Courtesy of Glossier
By Jennifer Ford ·

On Wednesday, Glossier announced the recipients of its $500K Grant Initiative For Black-Owned Beauty Businesses.

After amassing nearly 10,000 applicants, the company selected 16 businesses to receive advisory support and awards that range up to $50K.

The initiative was created in June amid Black Lives Matter protests to drive change within the beauty industry and to support the next generation of leading beauty companies.

And the grantees, which range from “a superfood-based beauty and wellness company to a soon-to-launch men’s hair care brand” have next.

Here are the Black-owned beauty brands you’re about to see everywhere.

And Glossier will continue to partner with the brands to amplify their stories.

View this post on Instagram

Meet the 16 recipients of our Grant Initiative for Black-Owned Beauty Businesses! ✨  Back in May, we committed to providing $500K in grants to support the next generation of industry leaders, and opened the call for submissions in June. Nearly 10,000 (!!) applications later, we are so excited to share these incredible businesses and founders with you.  @absolutejoi @alodiahaircare @golde @hanahana_beauty @melanjhair @itsbrowngirljane @epi.logic @flaunt_body @kanti.us @lunamagicbeauty @redouxnyc @themostcurls @deonlibrabody @eadem.co @poundcake @getwavyblue ✨✨✨ There’s so much to share about these ultra-talented entrepreneurs and their innovative beauty companies. Stay tuned to hear more from them 👋 To learn more about the grantees and this initiative you can visit glossier.com/blog/grant-recipients (Link in bio)

A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on

Photo: Instagram/ @glossier

01
Absolute Joi
This clean skin care line developed by Dr. Anne Beal, focuses on simple and effective skin care solutions for melanin-rich skin.
Photo: Instagram/ @absolutejoi
02
Alodia Hair Care
Inspired by her personal experience with unnatural and toxic hair care products, Dr. Isfahan Chambers-Harris created Alodia Hair Care, a line of clean products that address scalp and hair issues.
Photo: Instagram/ @alodiahaircare
03
Golde
This Brooklyn bred beauty brand created d by Trinity Mouzon Wofford and Issey Kobori, offers a range of superfood enriched products to help you look and feel good.
Photo: Instagram/@golde
04
Hanahana Beauty
Entrepreneur Abena Boamah-Acheampong, launched Hanahana Beauty, a clean Black women-centric skin care and wellness brand, with the intent to disrupt the global beauty industry.
Photo: Instagram/@hanahana_beauty
05
Melanj Hair
After years of sharing their healthy hair routines on YouTube, sisters Nikki and Whitney launched Melanj, a textured hair extensions company that offers clip-in human hair extension designed to blend in seamlessly with natural hair.
Photo: Insttagram/@melanjhair
06
epi.logic
Photo: Instagram/@epi.logic
07
Brown Girl Jane
Photo: Instagram/@browngirljane
08
Flaunt Body
Photo: Flaunt Body
09
kanti.
Photo: Instagram/@kanti.us
10
Luna Magic
Photo: Instagram/@lunamagicbeauty
11
Redoux
Photo: Instagram/@redoux
12
Deon Libra
Photo: Instagram/@devinkielle Follow
13
Eadem​
Photo: Instagram/@eadem​.co
14
Pound Cake
Photo: Instagram/@poundcake
15
Wavy Blue
Photo: Wavy Blue
16
The Most
Photo:The Most
