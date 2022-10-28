Glitter Eyeshadows Are Having A Moment, Again

There have been many trendy beauty moments this year, from micellar water’s colorful liner to glass skin, but per usual, there’s a new trend taking over the social realm – glitter eyeshadows. With shimmery metallics, opulent ombre, and hypnotic foils, it’s safe to say Gen Z is responsible for the mass revival of the fun and fanciful craze.

The attention-grabbing moment has transcended Euphoria to NYFW, and we’re not mad at it. We’ve made it acceptable to flaunt the look outside raves, Coachella, and even New Year’s Eve and into the office or simply an afternoon at Target. While soft smokey eyes have their sultry style, there’s something so expressive and riveting about glitter eyeshadows. Last month Jodie Turner-Smith wore a simple sparkly pink matching her flushed ensemble, while celebrity MUA Danessa Myricks has been creating gleaming designs from double-liners to mesmerizing eyes throughout the year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images)

It’s raining glitter! Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your next night out or need an idea for your next girlfriend group glam, we’ve rounded up our favorite sparkly moments to recreate this trendy era.