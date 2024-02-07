Gina Torres’ Super Bowl Commercial With e.l.f. Cosmetics Is An Ode To “Suits” Fans

courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

If there’s one thing for sure, Gina Torres understands that beauty and football are a natural combination. That said, the Suits star is set to appear in an e.l.f. Cosmetics commercial during the Super Bowl this Sunday. The spot will feature a segment called “Judge Beauty,” which takes place in e.l.f. Court (a courtroom that deals with makeup-related crimes on the eyes, lips, and face, of course!)

And what’s even more exciting, “you’re going to be reunited with some of your favorite characters if you’re a Suits fan,” as Torres tells ESSENCE. Rick Hoffman, for example, sues Torres for misusing company funds to buy overpriced makeup. Naturally, Judge Judy finds Torres guilty and sentences her to having “glowy skin” from only using e.l.f.’s new $14 Halo Glow Liquid Filter.

In real life, Torres loves the natural coverage it leaves on her skin. “It’s true to its word,” she says. “It really is this lovely natural filter that gives you a glow. It catches light in a really beautiful, flattering way,” Torres adds. “One thing for sure is the product doesn’t make you look like you have a ton of makeup on. In fact, it actually looks quite natural.”

The 9-1-1 Lone Star actress is also excited about the Super Bowl opportunity because she genuinely loves storytelling of all kinds. “I love getting into somebody’s shoes and shedding a different kind of light on a personality, character, or a real person that you may not otherwise understand.” she says. “It helps you gain more compassion for those in the real world.” And with this project in particular, she’s just excited to bring people at home joy. “This commercial really is full of recognizable, wonderful personalities and I think people are just going to have a whole lot of fun.”