Get This Runway Makeup Look From NYFW In 5 Minutes

Photo: Getty

Backstage is where all the magic happens during New York Fashion Week. It’s the one place where you can get a flawless face in under five minutes, and if that isn’t magic then what is?

Many us spend more time doing our makeup then we care to admit—but that’s about to change.

Joy Fennell who created the gorgeous makeup looks for the Fe Noel Fall/Winter 2020 runway show featuring bronzed dewy skin, shared tips with me for getting the sultry sun-kissed look in five minutes.

To give the skin a glow, she suggested overly moisturizing your face.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Fe Noel



“Moisturize your face with a face oil. Put it along the [high points] of your face. To get a glow, you don’t have to use foundation (its optional). In fact, less foundation is more,” she shared. “The skin is already beautiful. You don’t have to cover anything.”

Not only does skipping out on foundation cut your time in half, the same is true for eyeshadow.

You can make your eyelids sparkle by simply adding a gelée. ” It’s all about the shine,” said Fennell. “You [tap] a little moisturizer or lip conditioner onto your eyelids.”

To give cheeks a healthy radiant glow, “add a nice coral color to your cheeks, and you’re good to go,” she says.