Celebrate Galentine’s Day With These Luxe Gifts Filled With Love and Self-Care

If this Valentine’s Day you find yourself single but not ready to mingle, you are not alone. Due to the pandemic, many of us had the time to sit and reflect on what it is that we really want in a relationship and what we won’t tolerate from a significant other.
This Galentine’s Day (February 13), single ladies are taking a break from the norm and celebrating the people that remind us that we are phenomenal when we are feeling a little less than our best.
It’s just our special way of saying, “You are that girl!” as we throw a little confetti in the air and clink our glasses to toast the friends who give us nothing but positive energy and keep us grounded when our head is in the clouds.
The gift list that we curated is not only special but thoughtful to her needs. From just a simple yet chic satin hair cap to uber-luxe sunglasses, these are gifts to show nothing but love to our gal pals on Galentine’s Day.
01
Sassy Hair Cap- Pink
When she likes to keep her hair laid, then she needs to protect her style, especially when she’s sleeping. Now she can wake up to healthier-looking hair with a cap that won’t end up on the floor thanks to the snap clasp. The super-soft satin is everything she needs to protect all hair types, lengths, styles, and textures from breakage, frizz, tangles, and knots!
Photo Courtesy of Sassy Hair Cap
02
Touchland Glow Mist Hand Sanitizer
Everyone wants to keep clean and safe from germs especially during the pandemic. Touchland is the world’s first rejuvenating hand sanitizer mist that helps to purify and detoxify the skin with an amazing scent rosewater scent. Perfect for your bestie’s purse!
Photo Courtesy of Touchland
03
Galentine’s Day Personalized Mug
Remind your bestie that she is loved with a personalized 16 oz. mug for her favorite tea, coffee, or cocoa drink.
Photo Courtesy of Groovy Girl Gifts
04
Emi Jay Sweetheart Collection Hair Clips- Big Effing Clip in French Kiss
Your bestie will love to put up their hair and get cozy with this full head of hair clip that is stylish enough to add to their fashionable look with no fuss.
Photo Courtesy of Emi Jay
05
Groovy Girls Gift Girls Night In
If you’re planning a Galentine’s Day celebration with movies and games, they will love this good bag that includes a personalized tote, a reminder that she is “Be-you-tiful t-shirt, Galentine socks, a scrunchie to pull her hair back, a scented candle, and a personalized insulated wine cup.
Photo Courtesy of Groovy Girl Gifts
06
Minnetonka Unicorn Lolo Slides
Your bestie will love these fun and colorful slides that make a bold statement whether she is working at home or running errands on the weekend.
Photo Courtesy of Minnetonka
07
Golde x Canyon Coffee Valentine’s Day Kit
If your friend relies on a good cup of java to get her going in the morning, then she will appreciate this collaboration of superfood self-care, that includes a small batch of roasted coffee, Cacao Turmeric Latte Blend, and a bar of vegan dark chocolate topped with freeze-dried berries.
Photo Courtesy of Golde x Canyon Coffee
08
Pear Nova Holiday Essentials Nail Set
When your sistergirl never goes a day without fabulous nails, she will appreciate the Pear Nova nail set that includes four luxury classic nail shades + a fast dry topcoat, and clean-smelling cuticle oil to complete her manicure.
Photo Courtesy of Pear Nova
09
Free + True Skincare Discovery/Travel Set
Help your gal pal glow wherever she goes with this travel set that simplifies her skin routine that comes with a beautiful travel pouch handwoven in Guatemala by Maya Traditions.
Photo Courtesy of Free + True
10
Terra & Co. Sustainability Is The New Black Oral Care Kit
When your friend is obsessed with her teeth, then this oral care kit is the eco-luxe oral care fix she needs in an eco-friendly toiletry bag. Now she can keep her teeth bright and white while on the go with this kit that includes floss, toothpaste, toothbrush, and more.
Photo Courtesy of Terra & Co.
11
CoziRose Living Outside the Box (Multi)
For your friend that thinks outside the box, she will love these colorful earrings that come in clip-on and hooks to complement her personal style.
Photo Courtesy of CoziRose
12
Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Bath & Body Set
When your best friend needs to wind down from a long day, they will appreciate this bath and body set that creates a warm and comforting bathroom and bedroom experience.
Photo Courtesy of bluemercury
13
Black Dahlia CBD Gratitude Set
The perfect way to say thank you to the friends who are always there for you, this is the perfect duo to show your gratitude.
Phoro Courtesy of Black Dahlia
14
Ornami Self-Love Vibe Bundle
Filled with a ton of goodies, the Self-Love Vibe Bundle set is packed to perfection with all the luxurious goodness needed to caress your best friend’s senses to make her feel cool and calm after a long and trying day.
Photo Courtesy of Ornami
15
A Sweet Touch of Hope Crystal Bite Birthstone Charm & Necklace
For your favorite ’round the way girl who loves to show off her sweet side. This 18KT gold over silver necklace comes with a charm that comes in twelve birthstone colors.
Photo Courtesy of SIS
16
Opulus Beauty Labs Retinol + Ramp Up Night Cream Regimen
For the friend that takes their nightly beauty routine seriously. Ramped up and rejuvenate Regimen 2 which is comprised of the R2 Opoule™ Treatment 0.05% Retinol and the RHR Overnight Mask. It also includes a four-week supply of Retinol+ Ramp-Up Regimen 2.
Photo Courtesy of Opulus Beauty Labs
17
Uma Ayurveda Starter Kit
Gift your homegirl a much-needed self-care routine with that Ayurveda Starter Kit that is a transformational wellness immersion that takes her to the next level of personal care.
Photo Courtesy of UMA
18
Henry Rose Playground Gift Set
For your friend who is a fragrance freak, give the gift of scent with the Henry Rose gift set that’s clean and genderless.
Inspired by play and experimentation at its core, The Playground features all nine fragrances thoughtfully crafted by Michelle Pfeiffer.
Photo Courtesy of Henry Rose
19
Sidia After Midnight Jersey Dress
For the bestie that works from home but wants to be comfy and fashionable, treat your friend to this stylish dress that she can wear like a second skin.
Photo Courtesy of Sidia
20
OPR Eyewear The Luglio Sun
If your best friend deserves the splurge, then give gift them these Italian-handcrafted sunglasses that she will never leave home without.
Photo Courtesy of OPR Wear
TOPICS: #Beauty 2022 fashion Galentines Day selfcare work from home