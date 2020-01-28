This ’90s Nail Trend Is Back In Style, But It Looks Different

Photo: Getty

French manicures are making a comeback, but this time the nail trend has a festive take. Gone are days of boring white lines. This season we’re painting our tips with polishes that have a little more pizazz, and we’re also experimenting with cool new shapes.

During New York Fashion Week nail artist to the stars, Gina Edwards tipped us off on the return of the classic nail art. And we’ve already seen celebrities like Beyonce and Regina King, remix the look this awards season.

To inspire your next paint job, we’ve rounded up five cool French manicures for you to try. Check them out below.

01 Double Dipped French Photo: Instagram/@evemeetsnails 02 Pink on Pink Photo: Instagram/@nailsbymei 03 Half Moon French Photo: Instagram/@paintboxnails 04 French Noir Photo: Insatgram/@essencia_estetica_cabeleireiro 05 3D French Photo; Insatgram/@nick_art88

