This ’90s Nail Trend Is Back In Style, But It Looks Different

French manicures are making a comeback, but this time the nail trend has a festive take. Gone are days of boring white lines. This season we’re painting our tips with polishes that have a little more pizazz, and we’re also experimenting with cool new shapes.
During New York Fashion Week nail artist to the stars, Gina Edwards tipped us off on the return of the classic nail art. And we’ve already seen celebrities like Beyonce and Regina King, remix the look this awards season.
To inspire your next paint job, we’ve rounded up five cool French manicures for you to try. Check them out below.
01
Double Dipped French
02
Pink on Pink
03
Half Moon French
04
French Noir
05
3D French