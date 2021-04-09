Five (Affordable) Beauty Trends We’re Lovin’ Right Now

Novi Brown | Photo credit: Malcolm Cook via Getty Images

Nothing gets you out of a cold weather funk like warmer temps, longer days, more sunlight and the refreshing sense of renewal that only spring can bring. This year we’re even more excited about the season as COVID-19 restrictions are slowly lifted and a return to normalcy is (finally!) on the horizon. As we update our spring wardrobes, we are also updating our beauty looks. At the 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards, Tyler Perry’s Sistas star Novi Brown‘s glam slam really inspired us with her statement brows and perfect mani. We cannot wait to recreate this look, and several more make-up, hair and nail trends we see on a few faves from our timelines.

Bold Brows

If there’s ever been a time to let your eyebrows grow in full, it’s now. While bold brows are not necessarily new, this spring and summer they will definitely be on full display due to mandatory face coverings and masks in most parts of the world.

Pastel Eyeshadow

Pastels in spring is not groundbreaking but for makeup…on Black women? Sis,

don’t knock it until you try it! The great part is subtle pastels are perfect for those who aren’t ready to fully commit to a bright, bold shadow.

Yellow Nails

Brown girls look great in this hue all year long but the color really comes alive on our digits for spring. The perfect dose of panache while talking with

our hands during Zoom meetings.

Shades Of Red

One of the most popular hair colors of the moment is warm to vibrant copper reds. Hair experts agree that these vibrant copper red hues are great for medium to deep skin tones.

Beads & Braids

Protective styles remain a staple for many of us since most salons around the country are still are not at full capacity. So, box braids adorned with beads #forthewin it is! This throwback look is reminiscent of styles many of us wore as kids in the ’80s and ‘90s.