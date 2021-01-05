Finding A Skincare Routine That Works For You

Someone once said that the secret of your success lies in your daily routine. Well, in 2021, we’re applying this same mantra to our skin and the secret to flawless skin happens to be your skincare routine. If you don’t know where to get started, we’ve got you. And if you already have your skincare routine down, we’ve got you too. We partnered with Ulta Beauty to share some of the top products you need in your daily regimen.
01
Urban Hydration Olive and Rosehip Face Cleansing Oil
Not only is this cleanser made by a Black-owned brand but it’s a cleansing oil. Cleansing oils have many benefits like cleaning out clogged pores and removing dead skin. Urban Hydration’s Olive & Rosehip Face Cleansing Oil also helps to smooth fine lines and wrinkles.
02
Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel
This cruelty-free, vegan cleansing gel by Dermalogica is soap-free and naturally foaming, leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth. The Lavender Extract helps to soothe and reduce redness and acne scarring while the Lemon Balm and Quillaja Saponaria Bark Extract helps to naturally foam and cleanse your skin.
03
PUR Forever Clean Gentle Cleanser
Need something gentle that will leave your skin clean and fresh? Well PUR Forever Clean Gentle Cleanser is your product. It’s sulfate-free and cleanses without stripping away natural oils.
04
True Glow Facial Brush
When you grab your favorite cleanser, be sure to grab this facial brush made by Conair as well. It has 3 brush attachments for cleansing, gentle exfoliation, and moisturizing, leaving you with glowing skin.
05
First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads
These pads from First Aid Beauty can be used daily on all skin types to leave your skin bright and glowing.
06
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant
This vegan and cruelty-free exfoliator helps to calm inflammation while cleansing clogged pores.
07
Dermalogica Multi-ActiveToner
After exfoliating, you need a toner to ensure you’ve removed all remaining traces of dirt and grime from your skin. The Multi-Active Toner from Dermologica uses Aloe, Lavender, Balm Mint and Arnica to purify and condition the skin.
08
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater
This oil-free, vegan toner by Mario Badescu can be used to rejuvenate dehydrated skin and provide a hydrating mist that leaves you feeling revitalized and ready to take on the world.
09
COSRX AHA/BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner
This toner by COSRX helps to exfoliate and hydrate skin while refining the appearance of pores.
10
Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum
After toning the skin, you’ll want to grab a serum. Serums have active ingredients that need time to be absorbed by the skin. The ingredients like Vitamin C and E in the Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum help to brighten, tighten & smooth the skin while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and discoloration.
11
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5
This cruelty-free and vegan serum helps to replenish lost moisture, maintain healthy-looking skin, and provide enhanced barrier support.
12
Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter
Lastly, you’ll want to restore moisture. This face butter by Josie Maran will give your skin instant hydration helping to maintain glowing skin while providing protection. It’s also fast-absorbing and will leave your skin feeling soft and smooth.
13
Clinique Moisture Surge 72 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
This gel crème helps your skin to produce its own internal water source to help keep your skin hydrated, leaving your skin plump and soft.
14
Lancôme Rènergie Lift Multi- Action Ultra Face Cream SPF 30
Lancôme provides us with protection from the sun while also lifting and firming to combat visible signs of aging with their SPF.