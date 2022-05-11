Fenty Beauty’s New Eyeliner Promises Longwearing Perfection

There are few, if any, things surrounding makeup that singer and business mogul Rihanna hasn’t perfected. Whether the expecting mother is strolling the streets of Los Angeles or New York with her rapper beau, A$AP Rocky, or hitting the red carpet, a Rihanna beat comes virtually without flaws: Sunkissed bronzer, sharp lip liner, a perfect base, and often some form of smokey eyeliner to hone in on the star’s signature sultry look. The latter, the latest launch from Rihanna-helmed brand Fenty Beauty, is bound to help you achieve. The Wish You Wood Longwear Pencil Eyeliner, the newest addition to the Fenty Beauty family, comes just in time take your spring and summer beauty looks up a notch, and channel those show-stopping looks we’ve all come to know and love from the woman herself.

The eyeliner launch, which introduces Fenty Beauty’s first sustainable, wood eyeliner pushes the brand further in an eco-friendly direction. Boasting a patented wooden pencil format, sourced directly from a sustainably managed forest, the product not only delivers a stunning result, but ensures your daily beauty routine is that much more sustainable, as well. Just as with any Fenty Beauty product, expect stand-out color (thanks to a high concentration of pure pigments), a smooth application, and a creamy finish – After all, there’s a reason the brand’s wide-spanning fanbase keeps coming back. For the ultimate longevity, the Wish You Wood Longwear Pencil Eyeliner comes complete with an airtight cap to preserve freshness as well, ensuring no need to prematurely replace the product in your rotation. Pair it with the brand’s Bomb Posse Mega Mix + Match Eyeshadow Palette and Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara, and you’re out the door. Shop the launch ahead.

FENTY BEAUTY WISH YOU WOOD LONGWEAR PENCIL EYELINER Fenty Beauty’s first sustainable, wood eyeliner glides on with a creamy texture, boasting long-lasting to complete your makeup look. available at Fenty Beauty $23 Shop Now