Say Goodbye To White Casts With Fenty Beauty’s New Tinted SPF

Fenty Beauty

No matter what your skincare routine looks like, sunscreen is one of those products that’s non-negotiable. As a beauty expert, this is a hill I am willing to die on. However, as a Black woman, I do understand that SPF hasn’t always been the most appealing product to use— despite its potentially life-saving benefits against sun damage.

That chalky, grayish cast that’s often left behind, especially when you use a mineral—aka zinc oxide— formula? Yeah, no thanks! But what if that could all be a thing of the past, for real?

Enter Fenty Skin’s latest launch: the Hydra Vizor Huez Tinted Moisturizer Broad-Spectrum Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen, available today. This tinted SPF comes in 10 shades, meaning no ghostly cast left behind— for anyone.

The fragrance-free formula offers 15% zinc oxide for UVA/UBA protection, niacinamide to help reduce the look of dark spots (which sun exposure can worsen FYI), along with hyaluronic acid to hydrate, and aloe to soothe. Meanwhile, Kalahari melon and baobab extracts round out the formula, both offering rich in skin-loving vitamins and antioxidants.

Fenty Beauty

“[They] flex across every skin tone and undertone, so now everybody can wear mineral SPF moisturizer without any chalkiness—just lightweight daily hydration, sun protection, and a natural, glowy finish in just one step,” Rihanna shared in a press statement.

While Fenty Skin isn’t the first brand to offer a full shade range of tinted SPF products (and certainly won’t be the last), there’s something about Robyn’s creation that makes it stand out from the rest. Formulation and ingredients aside, Fenty was one of the first modern beauty brands that felt like it was made for us, by us. It single-handedly forced a multi-billion dollar industry to fall in line and create complexion products that can be used by all. In fact, it pushed the industry as a whole to take a hard look at inclusivity.

When it comes to Fenty, it’s about more than just the products themselves. There is unwavering trust between the brand and its consumers— no convincing necessary.

So go ahead and add this one to your cart today on fentybeauty.com and at Sephora, starting tomorrow. Much like everything else the brand offers, the new Hydra Vizor Huez Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 30 won’t disappoint.