How Facial Reflexology Promotes Full Body Homeostasis

In between environmental, personal and humanitarian unrest, it’s natural to feel an inner imbalance. Learning new techniques to help reduce stress, fatigue and anxiety, among other reactions to external stimuli, is integral to Black health and wellness.

“Stimulating points on the skin and scalp,” for example, “can alleviate stress and restore balance,” holistic esthetician and InGroov founder Shani Hillian tells ESSENCE. Tapping into your reflexology points allows “the yin and yang energy in your body to promote total well-being through your face.”

Below, Hillian explains the tools and techniques behind reflexology and how to restore full-body homeostasis through your face.

What is skin reflexology?

“Facial reflexology is a gentle and noninvasive technique based on the principle that points on the skin and scalp are connected to organs and systems within the body,” Hillian says. “Stimulating these points can alleviate stress and restore balance; the yin and yang energy in your body through your face to promote total well-being.”

However relevant the technique is, it is an ancient practice dating back to at least 2330 BC, according to the NIH. “Reflexology is believed to have existed in some form for thousands of years, as evidenced by archaeological finds in Egypt, China, India, and Central America,” Hillian says.

What are signs that your body is imbalanced?

“There are many signs and symptoms of an overworked and out-of-balance system,” she says. From unmanageable stress and mood swings to sleep disturbances, rapid weight gain and extreme fatigue, internal imbalances can show up on your body in many ways, including skin issues such as acne and unexplained rashes.

How does reflexology promote homeostasis?

According to the NIH, reflexology studies how one part of the human body relates to another part of the body. Similar to acupuncture, knowing how to identify and stimulate pressure points can help relaxation, stress reduction, and balance moods. Think: the LI4 pressure point is proven to help colicky babies and reduces headaches in adults. With stress making up 80% of the cause of illness, reflexology is a technique used to interrupt this pattern; releasing endorphins like dopamine and serotonin.

“Facial reflexology is a holistic therapy that stimulates reflex points and microzones on the face to initiate homeostasis or a state of equilibrium and harmony,” she says. “It harnesses the body’s natural reflex actions and targets specific areas and points mapped out in zones on the face.” For example, the upper temples are connected to the heart, while the cheeks are connected to the stomach. “This treatment, which can be both relaxing and done at home, offers a natural and accessible way to enhance one’s well-being.”

Other than using your fingers, reflexology tools (like the Noy Skincare Facial Reflexology Tool and InGroov Ritual Reflexology Tool) are long, pin-like instruments made of brass, steel, or other materials. “I designed IN GROOV’s ritual reflexology tool as a multi-functional double-headed point and scraper,” she says, as the latest product to join their Every Mood Oil.

While the pointed side offers direct stimulation of the point or system you intend to address, the scraping side stimulates the face’s tissue, increasing blood flow, fine lines, wrinkles and skin renewal. “This technique is traditionally used in Chinese medicine and repeated downward to reduce inflammation and break up stagnant energy to promote holistic healing,” she says.

What techniques are most effective?

Buying a tool is only half of the treatment. Knowing how to identify your pressure points and stimulate them with the most effective technique is when homeostasis exists. While you can use a book (she recommends Multireflexology Dien Chan by Patryck Aguilar-Cassara) or other resources, Hillian breaks down two effective techniques:

The Pressure Technique: Using your fingertips or a tool to lightly press down on specific points on the face for about 10 seconds, release and repeat as desired.

The Massage Technique: Use gentle movements and a light oil or moisturizer to help your fingers or tool glide more easily on the skin. You can try making small circles, moving in a zigzag motion, or stretching the skin in the opposite direction.

Should you use oil during the practice?

“The only products you need are a light oil for a smooth and gentle guide,” Hillian says. Oils like the In Groov Every Mood Oil, Shani Darden Moisture Boost Plumping Serum, and Face Gym Face Coach Oil can be used after you cleanse your skin. However, “it’s imperative not to apply too much as you don’t want the tool to glide too much,” she says, recommending only 2-3 drops. As you practice and begin to master your technique, sit back and watch your body fall deeper into a natural, homeostatic state.