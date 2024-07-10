Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

Summer is when we are least likely to consider using a face oil. If anything, we are running away from all products that will make us more oily than desired.

However, we should reconsider before completely breaking up with oils altogether. This crucial skincare step can add a beautiful sun-kissed glow to our flawless tan. Don’t believe us? We’ve got backup!

Holistic esthetician Shani Hillian, renowned for her expertise in skincare, is here to spill the tea on face oils, explain how to use them, and elucidate their benefits.

Why should I consider using oils for my skin?

Did you know your skin has a pH balance? According to Hillian, oils are a great way of balancing out the pH of our skin. “Oils are the only element in your skincare routine that will not alter your skin’s pH, whereas anything that contains water will.”

An easy way to tell if your skin’s pH balance is off is by looking for flakiness and redness. Applying oils can regulate your skin and bring comfort to flaky areas. Hillian shares, “the more you use oils, you can expect a lesser chance of a comprised skin barrier.”

What are the benefits?

“Not only do oils moisturize the skin beautifully, but they are versatile and can act as emollients that add moisture to the skin, as well as occlusives, which lock in the moisture,” Says Hillian.

These two ingredients are included in her wellness skincare brand, In GROOV. Her co-created product, Every Mood, acts as a cleansing oil and face moisturizer to ensure you get all the benefits this product offers. Its emollients can also benefit those struggling with eczema, psoriasis, or ichthyosis.

Which oils should I use?

Everyone has different skin types and needs. Narrowing down an oil that fits everyone would be a dream rather than a reality. Hillian advocates being mindful of the ingredients in oils and researching to see if they would play nice with your skin’s needs.

Generally speaking, she recommends that those with acne-prone skin should not opt for non-comedogenic oils such as milk thistle, prickly pear, argan, and safflower.

As for dry skin, the rules are different. “Dry skin types can opt for more nourishing oils such as argan and rosehip,” she says. Combo and normal skin types can benefit from hemp seed oil, grapefruit, safflower, and sunflower.

If you’re still concerned about what oils to use, making an appointment with a dermatologist or esthetician never hurts.

Best way to use oils

Social media can be a bit overwhelming when teaching us how to use a beauty product, and face oils are no exception. Many videos tell us how to use oils, and more are opting against those claims.

Hillian keeps things simple by suggesting we use our oils as a first step in our cleansing routine. Adding an oil can moisturize skin and quickly melt away makeup without irritating the skin.

There are also benefits to using the latest beauty trend after our cleansing routine. “Finishing with 2-3 drops in your moisturizer or after to lock in all of the products you applied to minimize transepidermal water loss,” says Hillian. As discussed, water loss and water-based products can lead to a skin imbalance.

Who should avoid skin oiling?

“Everyone can benefit from face oil; you just have to ensure it is best for your skin needs at that moment,” says Hillian. She also believes in not focusing on where your skin used to be but how it is currently—tackling the skin issues blocking you from your canvas goals. It’s easy to get caught in the past of what once was, but you must let go of who you were to become who you want to be… even if it is just for having healthier skin.