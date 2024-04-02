Growing Out Your Lashes? Try Castor Oil

Jay Yuno / Getty Images

If you’ve been on a quest to enhance your lashes, you likely resort to using eyelash serums, false lashes, eyelash extensions, hair growth supplements, and other such products. But, if you’re someone who prefers natural methods, you might be wondering what to do. In that case, consider something like castor oil which can both strengthen and thicken them.

Although castor oil has long been used in our community, especially for body and hair nourishment, you may have noticed more and more skincare influencers have been raving about the oil on TikTok lately with its amazing benefits for eyelash and brow growth. But you might still be wondering, is it really worth adding to my lash-care routine?

Below, Dr. Geeta Yadav, board-certified dermatologist and founder of FACET Dermatology, licensed esthetician and founder of ästhetik skincare Alexis Pfropper, and Jasmine Imani, a lash and brow expert, break down the benefits of castor oil for your eyelashes.

What is castor oil?

“Castor oil is a very rich cold-pressed oil extracted from the bean of the castor plant,” Yadav tells ESSENCE. “Castor oil is packed with fatty acids, which provide potent moisturizing and nourishing benefits, promoting softer, shinier, and stronger hair.”

What are the benefits of castor oil?

Known for its moisturizing, nourishing, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties, castor oil has fatty acids that can help promote hair growth and improve the overall health of hair and scalp.

Imani considers castor oil “a magical oil” that has amazing effects on their lashes. “I have clients use castor oil to strengthen the lash and many will tell you it helps with growth,” she says. “It strengthens the hair and when your lash and brow hair is stronger, it’s less likely to break off from the usual damage we naturally cause to our hair.”

What can you expect?

When you apply castor oil to your eyelashes, it improves the condition of the hair. Pfropper explains castor oil helps stimulate hair follicles and encourage thicker, longer hair growth. She recommends when you start using castor oil, to use a clean mascara wand or a cotton swab to gently brush the oil onto the lashes. She recommends everyone to be careful not to get castor oil into the eyes. According to Pfropper and Imani, it’s best to apply castor oil before bedtime so you can allow it to work overnight. For best results, consistently apply castor oil to the lashes two or three times per week and you’ll notice thicker, fuller lashes overtime.

01 01 Typology Eyebrow & Eyelash Serum with 2% Pea Peptides + Castor Oil Typology’s eyelash and brow serum is formulated with pea peptides and castor oil to strengthen and nourish your lashes. Available at typology.com 36 Shop Now 02 02 Pure Body Naturals Castor Oil This kit includes a glass dropper, five eyelash wands, and eyebrow brushes to ensure that you apply a thin layer of castor oil to your hair. The castor oil is also enriched with Vitamin E, Omega 9, and Omega 6 to stimulate hair growth. Available at amazon.com 9 Shop Now

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.