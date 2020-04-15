Eyelash Extensions Need A Refill? Try These Top-Rated Lash Strips Instead

Photo: Getty

If your lash extensions have grown out while in quarantine, there are still a few ways for you to get the mile-long lashes you love while practicing social distancing.

You could pile on mascara or eyelash primer or try a pair of the fabulous falsies we’ve rounded up in the gallery below.

These affordable lash strips give you the same lift, length and volume as lash extensions, along with HD definition that makes every angle a good angle.

And not to mention, the falsies are designed with hair fibers that look like the real deal, including silky mink and human hair.