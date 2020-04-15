Eyelash Extensions Need A Refill? Try These Top-Rated Lash Strips Instead

If your lash extensions have grown out while in quarantine, there are still a few ways for you to get the mile-long lashes you love while practicing social distancing.
You could pile on mascara or eyelash primer or try a pair of the fabulous falsies we’ve rounded up in the gallery below.
These affordable lash strips give you the same lift, length and volume as lash extensions, along with HD definition that makes every angle a good angle.
And not to mention, the falsies are designed with hair fibers that look like the real deal, including silky mink and human hair.
01
Camara Aunique Beauty Ava Lash
This pair of fabulous falsies inspired by iconic film producer Ava DuVernay adds a touch of elegance to every makeup look.
02
KISS Blow Out Lash In Pageboy
Achieve blow out the level volume with these full and bouncy lashes that provide the ultimate curl.
03
Lily Lashes In Miami
Beauty influencers swear by this 3D voluminous mink lash for delivering the length and volume that will make selfies pop.
04
Glamnetic In Vogue
You won’t need glue for these synthetic lash strips. They cling to your lids like a magnet. And with voluptuous volume, every angle will be the perfect one.
05
Ardell Eyelash Wispies
For long eyelashes that look like the real deal, try these falsies made with an undetectable lash strip and 100 percent human hair.
06
MAC 70 Lash
These winged-out lashes are perfect for dramatic makeup looks.