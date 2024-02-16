Everything You Need To Know About Brow Lamination– According To An Esthetician

Getty Images / Mason Poole / Parkwood Media.

Brows play an essential role in our beauty routine. Afterall, they frame our faces. Brows are also a dead give away to our emotions– be it sad, mad, happy, or confused. It’s no wonder why there is a growing obsession with eyebrow lamination. The service delivers that “I woke up like this” look us busy girls strive for.

But, if you’re new here, you might be wondering what exactly eyebrow lamination is. If that’s the case, we have you covered. Licensed esthetician Jhada Williams breaks down everything you need to know about brow lamination services below.

What is brow lamination?

Williams explains that eyebrow lamination is a simple way to enhance our natural features, giving them a lifted shape that we don’t have to think twice about. “This technique is similar to a lash lift and gives your brows a thicker, uniform appearance.” Overall, brow lamination is considered to be lower maintenance than other brow care. Waxing or eyebrow threading can require weekly or bi-weekly touch-ups, depending on the individual.

Will it make my brows look fuller?

It’s important to note, too, that those with thinner brows may have to take extra steps to achieve a fuller look. Williams suggests, “clients can always get a brow tint with their lamination. This will help achieve a darker look, but it’s unnecessary for all brows.”

How long will it last?

“The duration of brow lamination can last from four to six weeks. Some people can go up to eight weeks, depending on aftercare,” says Williams. Once brow treatment is done, it’s important not to wet or brush them for 24 hours. Doing such activities beforehand can shorten the life span of your lamination. Keeping your brows moisturized with “brow lotion” can also help nourish your brows and encourage longevity.

Are there any down sides?

Brow lamination may be a great way to maintain a “clean girl look,” but like any treatment, it has downsides. Brow lamination requires a special cream that manipulates the hair to a desired shape. The cream’s intensity is similar to a relaxer and should not be done frequently. Williams adds, “Having your brows re-laminated less than six weeks apart can cause the hairs to weaken, leading to breakage over time.” Williams makes it a point to encourage her clients to wait at least 6-8 weeks before getting brow lamination. Spacing out treatments with proper care will strengthen brows for their next appointment. Williams says, “it is possible to have healthy, beautiful brows for years as long as you’re mindful.”

Can I do it myself?

Beauty treatments can also be costly. The cost of brows laminations can range from $200-$300 depending on location and added treatments like tinting. At-home laminations are beginning to trend on TikTok to save money and keep our beauty routines in check. Despite the saving attributes, consumers have expressed concern about whether the treatment is safe. Williams says, “Brow lamination can be done at home as long as the process is followed precisely. Avoid exceeding the recommended time for the solution to be applied to your brows. Leaving steps 1 and 2 simultaneously is crucial to ensure long-lasting results.”

Despite brow laminations being generally safe for at-home use, Williams doesn’t recommend those with sensitive skin or acne prone to do the treatment on themselves. She recommends these individuals seek a professional. If you’re unsure of your skin condition, be sure to patch test before committing to doing a brow lamination at home. Beauty doesn’t always have to end in pain or regret.