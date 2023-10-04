How Estée Lauder Is Giving Back During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Kevin Mazur / Contributor

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) have been doing their Breast Cancer Campaign for 31 years now. In 1992, the company founded the initiative to increase awareness of the disease and address stigma in women’s health. Continuing this mission to create a breast cancer-free world, the campaign now supports over 60 organizations across the world, targeting their support to marginalized communities affected by the harrowing disease.

“While breast cancer affects us all in some ways, it also affects us differently,” says Nicole Monson, Estée Lauders’ SVP of Equity and Engagement during yesterday’s Breast Cancer Campaign Panel. “Breast cancer death rates are 40% higher in Black women compared to White women,” she continued. “Economic disadvantages can [lead to] delays in getting breast cancer treatment.”

With the company’s acknowledgement of how breast cancer disproportionately affects the Black community, and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the proceeds of select products from ELC brands– such as Tom Ford Beauty, La Mer, and Jo Malone London– will go to organizations like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). This act will further support medical research, help develop breast cancer care centers, provide mammograms, and screenings for groups with limited access to healthcare.

And these efforts, you can imagine, are very helpful. As the BCRF Communications and Managing Director, Sadia H. Zapp, expressed during the panel, “you can be a working mom and can’t take time off because doctors appointments are all the time. You have to go in to see an oncologist, or breast surgeon, or plastic surgeon or radiation; radiation is daily if you have to have it,” she continued. “Breast cancer is not a ‘me’ disease, it’s a ‘we’ disease.” With an overall goal to reduce breast cancer disparities and save lives, community support is key. “It is important to have a support system, not just at home but professionally,” Sadia continued.

To support those battling with breast cancer this Breast Cancer Awareness Month, shop the top 7 products below that contribute to ELC’s Breast Cancer Campaign.

