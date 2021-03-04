It’s Women’s History Month! And while we celebrate Black women every day here at ESSENCE, our amazing staff wanted to set aside some time this month to personally support and highlight the accomplishments of the six phenomenal young women who participated in Season 2 of Girls United: Beautiful Possibilities, in a major way!

For the second year, ESSENCE joined forces with Ulta Beauty to provide six young women with an opportunity of a lifetime, a chance to work together to create their very own cosmetics and bath kit. Well, these young ladies did just that, along with the help of mentors, the Girls United: Beautiful Possibilities Cosmetics Kit and Self Caramel Bath Kit is now available at your local Ulta Beauty stores and online at ulta.com!

To support the work of these amazing young women and to let you know it is the real deal, four staff members here at Black Girl Magic Headquarters, tried out the cosmetics and bath kits for themselves. Check out their experiences and a few looks they were able to create below!