ESSENCE’s Best in Black Beauty 2020: Makeup

There are certain makeup staples that you need before you start adding your color cosmetics. We’ve rounded up the most amazing must-try products. Check them out, then go forth and slay!
01
Best Blushes
These pretty pigments make our melanin glow. ○ GLOSSIER Cloud Paint ($18) ○ MENTED COSMETICS Make You Blush ($22)
02
Best Concealers
They’re perfect companions to your favorite foundations. ○ NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer ($30) ○ MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Self-Setting Concealer ($28) ○ BEAUTY BAKERIE Instabake 3-in-1 Hydrating Concealer ($20) ○ FENTY BEAUTY Pro Filt’r Concealer ($26)
03
Best Makeup Removers
Winged liner may be hard to put on, but these treats make it easy to take even waterproof formulas right off. ○ MARY KAY Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover ($17) ○ OLAY Daily Facials 5 in 1 Clean Water- Activated Cleansing Cloths ($10) ○ LANCÔME Miel-En-Mousse Foaming Cleansing Makeup Remover with Acacia Honey ($40)
04
Best Highlighters
Make sure you have one of these glow-inducing products within arm’s reach to enhance your inner light. ○ LAURA MERCIER Face Illuminator ($45) ○ CHANEL Le Gel Pailleté Transparent Shimmering Gel ($50) ○ ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Loose Highlighter, ($25) ○ YSL BEAUTY Touche Éclat Shimmer Stick Highlighter ($34)
05
Best Foundations
More companies are doing an amazing job of creating hues that celebrate the beautiful range of our complexions. ○ FENTY BEAUTY Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation ($35) ○ ESTÉE LAUDER Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation ($43) ○ ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Luminous Foundation ($38) ○ CLINIQUE Even Better Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 ($30)
06
Best Makeup Brushes
What you use to apply your makeup can be just as important as the makeup itself. Try these soft-bristled marvels that sweep delicately over the skin yet still produce results that last. ○ SHISEIDO Hanatsubaki Hake Polishing Brush ($49) ○ IT COSMETICS Heavenly Luxe Makeup Brush #7 ($48) ○ SIGMA BEAUTY Dimensional Brush Set ($82)