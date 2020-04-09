ESSENCE’s Best in Black Beauty 2020: Makeup
By ESSENCE Beauty Editors ·

There are certain makeup staples that you need before you start adding your color cosmetics. We’ve rounded up the most amazing must-try products. Check them out, then go forth and slay!

01
Best Blushes
These pretty pigments make our melanin glow.

GLOSSIER Cloud Paint ($18)
MENTED COSMETICS Make You Blush ($22)
02
Best Concealers
They’re perfect companions to your favorite foundations.

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer ($30)
MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Self-Setting Concealer ($28)
BEAUTY BAKERIE Instabake 3-in-1 Hydrating Concealer ($20)
FENTY BEAUTY Pro Filt’r Concealer ($26)
03
Best Makeup Removers
Winged liner may be hard to put on, but these treats make it easy to take even waterproof formulas right off.

MARY KAY Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover ($17)
OLAY Daily Facials 5 in 1 Clean Water- Activated Cleansing Cloths ($10)
LANCÔME Miel-En-Mousse Foaming Cleansing Makeup Remover with Acacia Honey ($40)
04
Best Highlighters
Make sure you have one of these glow-inducing products within arm’s reach to enhance your inner light.

LAURA MERCIER Face Illuminator ($45)
CHANEL Le Gel Pailleté Transparent Shimmering Gel ($50)
ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Loose Highlighter, ($25)
YSL BEAUTY Touche Éclat Shimmer Stick Highlighter ($34)
05
Best Foundations
More companies are doing an amazing job of creating hues that celebrate the beautiful range of our complexions.

FENTY BEAUTY Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation ($35)
ESTÉE LAUDER Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation ($43)
ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Luminous Foundation ($38)
CLINIQUE Even Better Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 ($30)
06
Best Makeup Brushes
What you use to apply your makeup can be just as important as the makeup itself. Try these soft-bristled marvels that sweep delicately over the skin yet still produce results that last.

SHISEIDO Hanatsubaki Hake Polishing Brush ($49)
IT COSMETICS Heavenly Luxe Makeup Brush #7 ($48)
SIGMA BEAUTY Dimensional Brush Set ($82)
