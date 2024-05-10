ESScent Of The Week: Valentino’s Latest Fragrance Fantasy Is A Green Dream

Welcome to ESScent — a weekly fragrance series, where we tantalize your senses with the latest scents and swoon-worthy launches. From floral fantasies to sultry musks, we’re here to guide you through the ever-evolving landscape of perfumery, ensuring you’re always one step ahead in the scent game. Get ready to embark on a fragrant journey that celebrates the beauty, power, and individuality of Black women through the art of scent.

If you’re looking for a scent so beautiful that will have everyone green with envy when you walk by, keep reading.

Arguably the best flanker in Valentino’s Born in Roma collection, what makes Green Stravaganza stand out is that it features a beautiful tea note alongside the brand’s signature notes of jasmine and vanilla, capturing the essence of modern elegance with a playful twist.

At the heart of Born in Roma Green Stravaganza lies a captivating blend of fresh, green notes, reminiscent of a lush Italian garden in full bloom. As the fragrance unfolds, hints of juicy bergamot and zesty grapefruit add a citrusy twist, infusing the composition with a burst of energy and vitality. With notes like these, it’s perfect for spring/summer outside shenanigans— making it a certified hit.

But it’s not just about the scent – Born in Roma Green Stravaganza is a celebration of individuality and self-expression. Just look at the juice in the bottle. Whether you’re heading out for a night on the town or simply embracing the everyday moments that make life extraordinary, Born in Roma Green Stravaganza is perfect for any occasion.

Why I love it: My favorite compliment of all time? “You smell amazing.” And after playing around with this fragrance, it’s something I heard over and over again. So it’s safe to say — this one will be in heavy rotation this season. If you’re grappling with what a green tea fragrance would smell like, picture this: You’re on vacation. You don’t have a care in the world. You’re strolling through a lush garden on a sunny day. The sky’s the bluest of blues you’ve ever seen and the smell of spring is in full bloom. Got the picture now? It’s got that perfect balance of freshness and sass, with zesty citrus notes that’ll have you feeling like a juicy slice of grapefruit. And let’s not forget about the basil and mint – they’re giving major “grown woman who knows what she wants” vibes. It’s like bottling up the essence of nature’s finest moments and sprinkling it all over yourself.

Now, let’s talk staying power. This fragrance? You spray it on in the morning, and by the time you’re sipping on your evening cocktail, you’ll still be smelling a faint trail on your clothes and skin. Trust me, once you try it, you’ll be hooked.

Perfect pairings: When it comes to layering, there’s no right or wrong in creating your own signature scent appeal — it’s all about experimentation and figuring out what works for you. But if you don’t know how, or where to start, I’ve got a few suggestions in helping you spice things up with your Green Stravaganza flanker.

To complement the fresh and vibrant notes of Valentino’s Born in Roma Green Stravaganza, consider layering it with scents that enhance its green and citrusy qualities while adding depth and complexity. For a citrus burst, layer it with a citrus-forward scent like Jo Malone’s Lime Basil & Mandarin for an extra zesty kick. The combination of grapefruit, bergamot, and mandarin will amplify the uplifting and energizing facets of the fragrance.

If you want to play up that lush garden vibe, pair Green Stravaganza with a floral fragrance that features green and aromatic notes, such as Diptyque’s Philosykos, or the OG flanker, Valentino’s Born In Roma Eau de Parfum. The fig leaf and woody undertones of Philosykos will complement the basil and mint in Born in Roma, creating a harmonious blend of greenery and sophistication.

Or if you want a bit of earthy elegance, enhance the scent of Green Stravaganza by layering it with a fragrance like Maison Margiela’s Replica Beach Walk. The combination of coconut milk, cedarwood, and ylang-ylang in Beach Walk will add a warm and sensual dimension to the fragrance, perfect for those who appreciate a touch of beachy nostalgia.