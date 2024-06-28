ESScent Of The Week: Jade Alyce’s Latest Collaboration With Le Monde Gourmand Is Peach Perfection

Welcome to ESScent — a weekly fragrance series, where we tantalize your senses with the latest scents and swoon-worthy launches. From floral fantasies to sultry musks, we’re here to guide you through the ever-evolving landscape of perfumery, ensuring you’re always one step ahead in the scent game. Get ready to embark on a fragrant journey that celebrates the beauty, power, and individuality of Black women through the art of scent.

Jade Alyce Bodly can do no wrong in my eyes. Not only is she a Howard alum (#HU, you know), but the fragrance virtuoso has put me on to so many new scents that I don’t know whether to love or to hate her at this point because I’m tired of spending money.

So when I heard about her partnership with Le Monde Gourmand Beauty to create her own signature scent, Pêche Délicieus, I knew it would be an instant love. And boy was I right.

From the moment I first experienced Pêche Délicieus, I knew that would be the scent of the summer (and even moreso, the fall and winter). This fragrance captures the essence of ripe, warm, juicy peaches intertwined with a subtle hint of vanilla, creating a gourmand scent that is both luxurious and irresistibly delicious. As someone who appreciates the fine art of perfumery, Pêche Délicieus has quickly become a staple in my collection, and I’ve found new ways to experience it and appreciate it each day.

The opening notes of Pêche Délicieus are a burst of fresh, sun-ripened peaches, instantly invoking a sense of summer’s warmth and abundance. The fragrance then evolves gracefully into a heart of creamy vanilla and delicate floral undertones, which add a sophisticated depth to the scent. If I didn’t fan girl over Jade before (not only because of her fragrance expertise, but also in part because of the way she gets the girls together on TikTok), I definitely am now. The way she worked with the brand to develop this masterful blend of ingredients showcases her keen understanding of balance and harmony in fragrance composition, making Pêche Délicieus a true olfactory masterpiece.

For a $28 fragrance, one of the standout aspects of Pêche Délicieus is its remarkable longevity. Lasting on my skin for about 4-5 hours, the initial fruity burst mellows into a soft, warm embrace, maintaining its allure without ever becoming overpowering. This lasting power ensures that you can enjoy the fragrance from morning until night, making it a worthwhile investment for any fragrance enthusiast.

Why I love it: You may be thinking, peach and vanilla — how groundbreaking. But trust me, this one is different. I love Pêche Délicieus for its exquisite blend of juicy peach and creamy vanilla, creating a scent that is both luxurious and irresistibly sweet. Think about the best peach cobbler you’ve ever had bottled into a fragrance. The complexity of Pêche Délicieus lies in its ability to evolve over time, maintaining its allure from the first spritz to the final dry down. The initial bright and fruity notes gradually mellow into a warm, comforting base, ensuring that the fragrance remains captivating throughout the day. This long-lasting power means that I can enjoy the delightful aroma from morning to night without the need for frequent reapplication. If you take no other advice from me — run to add this one to your cart.

Perfect pairings: Not only did Jade give us Pêche Délicieus, but the gift that keeps on giving are the fragrance layering combinations she recommended. And because I had a few of them, I decided to put it to the test. The great thing about Pêche Délicieus is that it’s a versatile and vibrant scent, making it ideal for layering with other fragrances to create unique, personalized combinations. First on the list was Noteworthy N,057. A sweet fragrance with notes of creamy vanilla, passionfruit, and tonka bean, this one beautifully complemented the fruity and gourmand profile of Pêche Délicieus, creating a complex and harmonious fragrance that evolved beautifully throughout the day. Kayali’s Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar on the other hand — ah-mazing with Pêche Délicieus. Both fragrances share a gourmand profile, which only emphasized their sweet and delectable notes. Pêche Délicieus, with its juicy peach and creamy vanilla, paired seamlessly with the sugary vanilla essence of Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar. This combination enhanced the sweetness, adding depth and complexity to the scent. Also, the candy-like notes of Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar amplified the playful sweetness of Pêche Délicieus, creating a delightful, long-lasting fragrance experience that was both rich and inviting. I smelled so good I kept smelling myself all day long. Last on the list for me to try was Ulyka Parfums Nota Sugar, and dare I say, I saved the best for last? The caramelized sugar and vanilla in Nota Sugar harmonized seamlessly with the vanilla and peach in Pêche Délicieus, creating a richer, more complex scent profile. Moreover, the longevity and depth of Nota Sugar‘s tonka bean and musk provided a lasting base that supported and extended the wear of Pêche Délicieus, meaning I could smell whiffs of it on me for 8+ hours.

For those who seek a scent that is both captivating and comforting, Pêche Délicieus by Le Monde Gourmand and Jade is a standout choice. Don’t believe me? You’ll just have to see for yourself.