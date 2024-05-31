ESScent Of The Week: This Scent Will Have You Smelling Like A Sunkissed Goddess All Summer Long

Welcome to ESScent — a weekly fragrance series, where we tantalize your senses with the latest scents and swoon-worthy launches. From floral fantasies to sultry musks, we’re here to guide you through the ever-evolving landscape of perfumery, ensuring you’re always one step ahead in the scent game. Get ready to embark on a fragrant journey that celebrates the beauty, power, and individuality of Black women through the art of scent.

In my eyes, Kilian Hennessy can do no wrong.

As the creator of fragrances adorned by the likes of Rihanna and Beyoncé (allegedly, of course), he’s known for creating masterpieces that have them donned as some of the best smelling women in Hollywood. And quite frankly, that tells me all I need to know about Mr. Hennessy himself.

So when I heard about his newest fragrance, Sunkissed Goddess, the name alone instantly had me sold. I mean, who wouldn’t want to smell like a sunkissed goddess?! Inspired by the warmth, radiance, and the enchanting beauty of summer, this luxurious scent is designed to captivate and empower all who get a whiff, evoking the essence of sun-drenched days and balmy evenings. Think, summering on Martha’s Vineyard or the Hamptons with your friends. Or even the feeling of a tropical getaway, where the sun kisses your skin and you’re eating some ripe, juicy fruit on the beach.

You probably want to know first impressions from a few wear tests right? Well, the top notes of juicy mandarin and sweet orange blossom provided an initial burst of freshness, reminiscent of a tropical paradise when I first sprayed it on my skin. As the fragrance settled, the heart revealed the ylang-ylang and jasmine, adding a layer of floral sophistication. Finally, the base notes of creamy coconut and warm amber are what really drew me in, leaving a lasting impression and staying power that carried me from day to night. Thankfully so, at a $295 pricepoint!

Kilian sought to create a fragrance that reflects the radiant confidence and strength of women, but truly is a testament to Black women, if you ask me.

The perfect fragrance for this spring and summer (because we’re going to be outside, okay?!), the bright citrus top notes invigorate the senses, while the floral heart adds a touch of elegance and sophistication. The creamy coconut and warm amber base notes create a comforting and enduring warmth, making this fragrance ideal for both daytime adventures and evening escapades.

Why I love it: Whether you’re attending a summer soirée, enjoying a beach day, or simply embracing the sunshine, Sunkissed Goddess will elevate your presence and leave a memorable impression.

Perfect pairings: When considering what to pair with Kilian’s Sunkissed Goddess, it’s essential to choose scents that complement its notes of mandarin, orange blossom, ylang-ylang, jasmine, coconut, and amber. Here are some great options that may come as no surprise in the “goddess” family: Tom Ford Soleil Blanc is a luxurious, creamy scent featuring notes of coconut, ylang-ylang, and amber that mirror beautifully with those found in Sunkissed Goddess. If you want to enhance that tropical, sun-soaked vibe — this is the one. Meanwhile, Guerlain’s Terracotta Le Parfum is a warm, exotic scent with notes of tiare flower, coconut, and vanilla that enhances the creamy coconut and amber base of Sunkissed Goddess, creating a rich, sensual blend reminiscent of tropical paradises. Daisy Love by Marc Jacobs, on the other hand, is a fruity-floral fragrance with notes of cloudberry, daisy, and cashmere musk. This scent can bring out the playful, sweet aspects of Sunkissed Goddess, making for cute date night scent.

When pairing fragrances, start with small amounts and layer them gradually to ensure they blend well on your skin. Experimenting with these combinations can help you find the perfect, personalized scent that enhances Kilian’s Sunkissed Goddess and suits your unique style and preferences.

In conclusion, Kilian’s Sunkissed Goddess is a must-have fragrance for those upcoming sunny days and warm nights. As fragrance connoisseur Fumni Monet would say, this is one where you need to “put that ish on” this summer.