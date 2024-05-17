ESScent Of The Week: Take A Trip To Miami With Ellis Brooklyn’s Summer Time Fragrance Adventure

Welcome to ESScent — a weekly fragrance series, where we tantalize your senses with the latest scents and swoon-worthy launches. From floral fantasies to sultry musks, we’re here to guide you through the ever-evolving landscape of perfumery, ensuring you’re always one step ahead in the scent game. Get ready to embark on a fragrant journey that celebrates the beauty, power, and individuality of Black women through the art of scent.

We could all use a vacation right now.

Thankfully, Ellis Brooklyn’s latest olfactory concoction, Miami Nectar, is like a sun-soaked getaway in a bottle (no expensive hotels or plane tickets needed!).

Picture yourself lounging on a vibrant Miami beach, sipping on a freshly blended pineapple-coconut smoothie. Now add a burst of wild jasmine, plumeria and a hint of creamy vanilla, and you’ve got Miami Nectar. This fragrance is like a mini-vacation in a bottle, capturing the essence of summer and bringing a touch of the tropics wherever you go.

With its juicy pineapple and creamy coconut milk notes, this gourmand, yet fresh fragrance is a fruity cocktail for your senses, perfect for those carefree days under the sun. The exotic florals add a touch of sophistication, while the warm vanilla and sun-kissed musk create a sensual undertone that lingers on your skin, leaving a trail of summer memories.

Why I love it: I’ll be the first to admit, there’s just something I’ve never really liked about a coconut note in a fragrance. In fact, if I see it — I typically won’t even try it because it’s likely going to be a 0/10 for me in terms of ratings. Coconut fragrances have always reminded me of cheap sunscreen oil from my childhood summers, and it’s a core memory I’ve never been able to shake. But then, there’s Miami Nectar. I smelled it, and instantly had to question if I in fact always hated the coconut note, or just really hated the fragrances I was smelling in the past.

First, let’s talk about the star of the show: the juicy pink pineapple. I think this is what makes this a winner for me. Bursting with sweetness and tanginess, it’s like biting into the ripest, most succulent fruit you’ve ever tasted. Paired with creamy coconut milk, it creates a luscious and irresistible aroma that instantly transports you to a sunny paradise. But Miami Nectar isn’t just about fruity sweetness – it’s also got a sultry side. With hints of warm vanilla and sun-kissed musk, it adds depth and sensuality to the fragrance, making it perfect for those balmy summer nights when romance is in the air.

One of the things that makes Miami Nectar so special is its versatility. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, hitting the beach with your gal pals, or dancing the night away on a Brooklyn rooftop, this fragrance is the perfect accessory for all your summer adventures. Its vibrant and playful vibe is guaranteed to put a smile on your face and lift your spirits, no matter where a random summer day (or night) will take you.

But what truly sets Miami Nectar apart is its staying power. Unlike other summer scents that fade away after a few hours, this fragrance lingered on my skin (and even longer on my clothes) like a gentle embrace, leaving behind a trail of tropical goodness that will have everyone asking, “What are you wearing?”

Perfect pairings: Ellis Brooklyn’s Miami Nectar is already a delightful tropical blend on its own, but if you’re looking to enhance its summery vibes or add a unique twist, there are several layering combinations you can try. For example, the woody and salty notes of Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt will add depth and complexity to Miami Nectar, creating a beachy and sophisticated aroma. Sticking with the same vibe, the warm, woody notes of Byredo’s Mojave Ghost will enhance the depth of Miami Nectar while adding an intriguing earthiness to the fragrance combination.

If you want a playful and exotic scent trail, layering Miami Nectar with a coconut-based fragrance such as Tom Ford Soleil Blanc will not only amplify its coconut notes, but also evoke the feeling of a luxurious tropical getaway. The creamy coconut and floral notes combined? *Chefs kiss.*

Last but certainly not least on your layering journey, Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Aqua Celestia is a fresh and aquatic scent that will blend seamlessly with

creating a bright and uplifting fragrance perfect for summer days. Just don’t blame me if any of these layering combinations get you chased down the street!

Overall, I’ve remained a big fan of Ellis Brooklyn for a long time, so it’s no surprise that Miami Nectar has undoubtedly become a new favorite. Priding themselves on using clean, sustainable, and responsibly sourced ingredients in their fragrances, the brand also prioritizes quality, inclusivity and transparency (something that surprisingly, is still extremely rare, even in 2024).

A must-have for those who love sweet or gourmand scents, this is something you’re going to want to pack in your suitcase and take with you.