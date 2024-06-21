ESScent Of The Week: You’re In For A Berry Good Time With Commodity’s Newest Fragrance Launch

Welcome to ESScent — a weekly fragrance series, where we tantalize your senses with the latest scents and swoon-worthy launches. From floral fantasies to sultry musks, we’re here to guide you through the ever-evolving landscape of perfumery, ensuring you’re always one step ahead in the scent game. Get ready to embark on a fragrant journey that celebrates the beauty, power, and individuality of Black women through the art of scent.

Did I need another fruity fragrance? Probably not. Did I just add a new one to my collection? I wouldn’t be the fragrance lover that I am without the answer being a resounding yes.

And let me just say — this one is good.

Commodity’s latest fragrance, Juice, is just that. A juicy and fruity strawberry and raspberry cocktail, this new release is a vibrant, and dare I say, exciting addition to the brand’s eclectic portfolio, aimed at evoking a sense of succulence and playfulness. If you like smelling sweet, this one will be for you.

Crafted with an impeccable blend of invigorating notes, Juice captures the essence of summer, making it an ideal for all of my upcoming daytime adventures and evening escapades.

Juice opens with a heart of luscious red berries including raspberry and strawberry, creating a sweet yet tangy symphony. As the fragrance settles, middle notes encompass bulgarian rose and cyclamen, while the base notes of rhubarb and amberwood linger for a smooth and sophisticated finish. This intricate composition ensures that Juice evolves beautifully on the skin, offering a long-lasting and captivating scent experience that overall stayed on my skin for 6+ hours. For less than $150 bucks for 100ml, that’s not too shabby.

Juice joins Commodity’s Scent Space Collection, available in three distinct versions: Juice- Personal, Juice Expressive, and Juice+ Bold. While all three are divine, Expressive is the one that was a standout for me. But overall, what sets Juice apart from its predecessors in the Commodity line is its audacious blend of fruit-forward notes with a refined, elegant base. Unlike previous editions that leaned more towards minimalist or single-note compositions, Juice embraces a more complex and layered approach. This allows it to appeal to a broader audience, including those who might have found earlier offerings too subtle or linear. The addition of exotic fruits and a rich, warm base note combination makes Juice a standout, perfectly balancing playful exuberance with mature sophistication.

Why I love it: Juice encapsulates the essence of summer in a single spritz, making it a frontrunner in my fragrance rotation. The moment it touches my skin, I am greeted with an invigorating burst of strawberries and mixed berries that instantly uplifts my mood and energizes my senses. This fragrance masterfully balances its fresh, fruity notes with a hint of floral elegance, creating a scent that is both playful and sophisticated. If you take no other advice from me — run to add this one to your cart.

Perfect pairings: The great thing about Juice is that it’s a versatile and vibrant scent, making it ideal for layering with other fragrances to create unique, personalized combinations. I recently became obsessed with another fruity floral — Phlur Strawberry Letter — and the fruity sweetness of that one, especially the prominent strawberry note, blends beautifully with the vibrant and fresh notes of Commodity Juice. This created a balanced yet dynamic fragrance profile that got me so many compliments on a random night on the town, it just may be my summer signature scent. Juice with Carolina Herrera’s Very Good Girl Glam surprisingly also created a delightful and sophisticated blend. The rose and lily in Very Good Girl Glam combined with the floral notes in Commodity Juice, enhanced the floral dimension of this one and — chef’s kiss.