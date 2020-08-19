Entrepreneurs Can Apply For This New $50k Grant For Black-Owned Businesses

Photo: Getty

Financial support will be available to Black-owned businesses through a new grant program created by Juvia’s Place.

On August 14, the popular makeup brand founded by Chichi Eburu announced that the initiative will award six $50, 000 grants in hopes of eradicating the challenges faced by Black entrepreneurs, including debt, which the brand says can kill a business before it can even get started.

And Black female entrepreneurs, who are starting businesses faster than any other demographic group, face even greater challenges.

Eburu, who started the company in 2014 with $2000, said that as a Black-owned business owner, she understands first-hand the financial obstacles Black entrepreneurs face.

“I, like so many others, didn’t have access to lending, or a trust fund. My business was built with minimal financial resources, but I had a supportive community to lean on. That community support was essential to my business growth. I found mentors and customers that believed in my product, and helped to make my dream a reality,” said Eburu. And she wants to make sure that she provides an opportunity for other Black entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

The deadline to apply for the brand’s Black-Owned Business Grant is August 31. For more information visit www.juviasplace.com/pages/business-grant .