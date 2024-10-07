Empowering Beauty: Embracing Diversity with Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Natural Matte Foundation

As we get ready to face the world each day, we want to look and feel good doing it. We discovered a foundation that gives you the kind of joy that only comes from feeling comfortable in your skin. We’re talking about Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation. It’s available in 55 shades, so there’s a perfect match for everyone.

ESSENCE Vice President of Content Nandi Howard says it’s her best-kept beauty secret to a flawless look. “This foundation just blends into my skin, it’s so moisturizing,” she says. “I love how it is super thin and breathable, leaving me with a polished but natural look.”

Where It All Started

Lancôme leveraged a multicultural beauty study of 3,000 women--in seven countries across four continents--to understand skin tones and undertones from around the world. They learned they needed to increase the number of pigments, from 4 to 6—adding colors like ultramarine blue and chromium oxide green to those commonly used in foundations, such as black, white, yellow and red. Now they can deliver a shade range that doesn't give off a grey cast or appear overly yellow or orange.

They got a little help from Lancôme International Makeup Artist Sheika Dailey. Renowned for working with celebrities like Serena Williams, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Kelly Rowland, Sheika was instrumental in the development of 5 new shades that were released earlier this year. In a recent consumer test, 99% of consumers reported finding their preferred match.

Why You'll Love It

This soft, natural matte foundation is made with skin-loving ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, and Moringa Seed Extract. In a consumer test with daily application, users achieved “Better looking skin in 4 weeks, with visibly improved pores, skin texture and complexion.”

It’s Lancôme’s thinnest, most breathable foundation that’s also buildable while being transfer, sweat and humidity-resistant. And did we mention it’s waterproof, offering up to 24 hours of wear? Plus, it's suitable for all skin types, formulated without fragrance or mineral oils and is non-comedogenic. Learn more and experience all 55 shades.

