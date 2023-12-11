I Tried The Luxurious DiamondGlow Facial– Here’s How It Went

Shutterstock / Andrey Popov

I have to admit that I have never experienced a luxury facial. Although I test and review various facials and high-end skincare products as part of my job, I have yet to try a facial that makes me feel like royalty. I’ve always had oily skin, but as I got older, I developed both oily and sensitive skin. Being a Black man, I often deal with hyperpigmentation, hair bumps, and enlarged pores.

One day, I attended a press event held by SkinSpirit, and they gifted me with a Diamond Glow Facial. By the name alone, it sounds like a luxurious treatment that every celebrity would get right before heading to the red carpet.

Learn more about my experience with the DiamondGlow Facial below.

What is a DiamondGlow Facial?

A DiamondGlow Facial is a gentle treatment created by SkinMedica that uses a patented diamond tip and suction to exfoliate, extract, and infuse SkinMedica Pro-Infusion serums into the skin. “We currently can treat about 7 different skin concerns, acneic skin, pigmentation issues, corrective treatment, and anti-aging,” SkinSpirit esthetician Wanda Chandler tells ESSENCE. “It exfoliates and infuses your skin with amazing serums according to your skin goals.”

The skin prep

When I entered the SkinSpirit office, I discussed my hyperpigmentation and lack of SPF with the esthetician. They picked one of the SkinMedica serums to use for my treatment. “During the treatment you will feel the suction of the machine and the infusion of the serum, which can feel a little cold,” esthetician Reona Richberg says. “You may also feel the glide of the diamond tip which can feel slightly abrasive (but never painful) depending on which tip your provider chooses based on your skin’s thickness, texture, and concerns.”

The session

The facial takes about 30 minutes (perfect to squeeze in during a lunch break). The esthetician started with a cleanser. Then, I put on UV eyelids to protect my eyes from the light to see my pores. The esthetician mentioned that I didn’t have large pores but noticed that after cleaning my face, oil was coming up around my nose. For the final step of the treatment, they turned on the DiamondGlow machine and used the tube to glide the diamond tip on my skin. It felt like a regular section to clean the skin, I didn’t feel the diamond tips on my skin.

Does it work for my skin type?

According to both Chandler and Richberg, this treatment works for all skin types. “Serums and diamond tips are customizable with this treatment, making It a treatment for all skin colors, types, and concerns,” Richberg said. “After the treatment you will have a very cleansed, hydrated, and your skin will be left with a gorgeous glow.”

The results

After receiving a facial, you can expect to see several benefits to your skin. These include increased hydration, elasticity, and improved texture. You may also notice a reduction in discoloration and pore congestion. While I experienced a natural glow on my skin after my facial, I did notice a little redness around my neck area, but that went away within a couple of hours. As I saw a colleague leaving after getting the same facial, I couldn’t help but notice that she was shining bright like a diamond, with a defined and radiant face.

The DiamondGlow Facial also includes a lymphatic drainage massage that sculpts, contours, and chisels the face. Although I don’t get facials often, I’ll definitely consider getting this one before a special event as it provides a natural and chiseled look. It’s definitely worth the money, and I plan to return for more.