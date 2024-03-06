Coco Jones And SheaMoisture Want To Remind You To Practice Self-Care

Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain

Coco Jones is forever that girl. And it’s not only because she’s a Grammy award winner, hitmaker, and one of our current beauty inspirations (I mean, look at her glow!). Additionally we admire how she champions self-care for Black women. Specifically, she’s doing so in partnership with SheaMoisture to highlight skincare needs for melanin-rich skin, just in time for the launch of the brand’s new deodorant collection.

“Shea Moisture has always been such a staple for Black women and I’m always driven to support any brand that I feel like really caters to, and prioritizes, us,” Jones tells ESSENCE. “I just love that their products are dedicated to melanin because that’s what I’m dedicated to myself.”

As someone who’s always on the go, Jones loves the Coconut & Hibiscus Deodorant. Because of its ability to last all day, she no longer has to worry about not having enough time to do touch ups or bring products from place to place. Additionally, it doesn’t hurt that she loves the scent, too. “I mean… Coco, coconut… come on,” she says.

Not only that, the SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick deodorant stick is Black dermatologist-certified which, according to the Bel-Air star, gives her peace of mind knowing that what she’s putting on her body won’t harm her in any way. It’s free of parabens and mineral oil and has ingredients like sunflower oil, shea butter, and coconut oil.

Jones also reminds us that, when you’re applying deodorant to start off the day, it can be a form of self-care, too. “Self-care reminds me of who I am and what really matters,” Jones explains. “It’s important to me because I made the choice to have a very grueling career. I don’t want to feel like I’m losing myself just to accomplish my dreams and my goals.”

Along with this partnership, she’s excited to release new music and finish up season 3 of Bel-Air this year. “I’m just excited to put things out,” she says. “I’m very excited to finish my album. I’m in the final stages of recording it all. I feel lucky to have so much support along my journey.”