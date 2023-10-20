Why You Should Wash Your Face With Cleansing Pads

Getty Images

Cleansing is fundamental to skincare. This includes double-cleansing to remove makeup as well as deep cleanse at your facial appointment. For most of us, we reuse clean– or so we think– washcloths to remove dirt from our face. However, face cloths may hold more bacteria than you expect.

According to WebMD, towels stay damp longer which allow germs to survive, holding onto E. Coli and other fecal bacteria. This may seem alarming as bacteria is one of the main causes of acne. And when congested with oil or hair follicles, the skin breakout with blackheads, pimples, and other skin concerns.

A solution? Disposable cleansing pads. “We use cleansing pads in the office for all of our treatments,” says Sylvia Brownlee, esthetician and acne expert. “This is especially beneficial for individuals with sensitive or acne-prone skin which is why we prefer them over washcloths and towels,” she says.

A more sanitary option, a cleansing pad is a single-use item that wipes away dirt and impurities. “They are convenient, gentle, and they minimize the risk of bacterial contamination,” she says. Similar to a makeup wipe, “each pad is used once and then discarded,” she says. Additionally, it is more gentle than wiping your face with an abrasive towel.

“When immersed in water, cleansing pads turn into a great sponge or pad,” Brownlee explains. After you use your fingers to massage a cleanser into your face, moisten the pad with water. Then, wipe away your cleanser with the pad. After you dispose of the pad, you can finish your skincare ritual; knowing your face is sanitized and hydrated– for real.

Brownlee’s favorite cleansing pad

