Clarisonic Is Having A Huge Going-Out-Of-Business Sale

Photo: Getty

All good things inevitably come to an end. And after ten years of supplying the world with innovative facial cleansing brushes, Clarisonic will be shutting down operations for good on September 30.

The company shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, alerting fans to take advantage of its brand-wide sale.

“To our entire Clarisonic community, it has been our absolute pleasure to serve you all these years. Please take advantage of our last chance, 50% off EVERYTHING sale on Clarisonic.com.”

News of the unexpected closure and once-in-a-lifetime sale spread fast. In a second Instagram post, Clarisonic announced that it had sold out online and that it hopes to be back in stock soon.

In the meantime, the brand encourages shoppers to take advantage of half off of all Clarisonic products at Sephora and Ulta Beauty.

The difficult decision to shut down “was made so that L’Oréal can focus its attention on its other core business offerings,” read a statement on the company’s website.

Clarisonic went on to thank its loyal customers, dermatologists and partners who have helped put the brand on the map: “It has been our absolute pleasure to serve you all of these years.”